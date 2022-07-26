 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   Angry old man made even angrier after someone stole his angry signs protesting his neighbors encroachment. Wonder who it could be that made him so angry   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Nothing riles up an old like petty property grievances. It's like an elixir that extends their miserable lives.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They either used a ladder or they are very tall," Mr Taylor told WalesOnline. "Very tall indeed."

Very good, Sherlock Welsh. We'll get Scotland Yard on a very tall person.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A placard attached to his first-floor window was also taken. "They either used a ladder or they are very tall," Mr Taylor told WalesOnline. "Very tall indeed.""

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just give him $100 and say that they bought the extra two inches.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why do old, whiteys feel the need to make signs? Are they thinking "Everyone must hear what I'm thinking as what I'm thinking is so important to everyone else!!!"???
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby's mom didn't complain about my extension last night!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The other articles linked to that story make me never want to visit Wales
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: Why do old, whiteys feel the need to make signs? Are they thinking "Everyone must hear what I'm thinking as what I'm thinking is so important to everyone else!!!"???


I don't think you're far off. Somewhere, nestled within the privilege of being able to speak freely, there exists an assumed privilege of being heard and taken seriously, and the narcissism to expect same.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BUT ITS ILLEGLE.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You guessed it,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Combustion: Why do old, whiteys feel the need to make signs? Are they thinking "Everyone must hear what I'm thinking as what I'm thinking is so important to everyone else!!!"???


People of all demographics make signs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, it's two inches on his property? Well, I'm sure he knows EXACTLYhow long two inches is.

Goddamn, that's would make me shrug. Unless I had some dick of a neighbor who got upset over something like that and then I'd be vindictive.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maudibjr: The other articles linked to that story make me never want to visit Wales


shiat goes down in Wales like you wouldn't believe, apparently.  I mean, those headlines were just from the last hour.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maudibjr: The other articles linked to that story make me never want to visit Wales


Wales is wonderful except for the Welsh.

Kidding. Just the Little Britain people are crap.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they not have land surveying in the UK ?

seems like a pretty simple thing to prove one way or the other.

hes probably spent close to the amount of $$ making stupid f-ing signs
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

