(Independent)   When a fellow straphanger stabs you not two or four, but three times, it means, "I respect you but must take issue with this latest development in the discussion between us"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"And Saint Attila raised the small knife up on high, saying, 'O Lord, bless this thy small knife, that with it thou mayst stab thine enemies many times, in thy mercy.' And the Lord did grin. And the people did feast upon the lambs, and sloths, and carp, and anchovies, and orangutans, and breakfast cereals, and fruit bats, and large chulapas. And the Lord spake, saying, 'First shalt thou take out the Holy knife. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then stabbest thou thy Holy small knife of Antioch into thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.'
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stab me three why don't you babe🎵
Then get out my life why don't you babe🎵
But you don't really love me🎵
You just keep straphanging on 🎵
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🎵 Oh, my darling
Stab three times
On my body if you want me
Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe
If the answer is no 🎵
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That does it. I'm staying home.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What kind of a lunatic can stab someone anyway?  If I had to stab someone, I could do it once before I started screaming hysterically and ran away.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gimme three stabs, gimme three stabs, mister
Gimme three stabs to the torso
Gimme three stabs, gimme three stabs, mister
And you'll never see me no more.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, you are having a conversation with someone and they stab you. That could just be chalked up to a misunderstanding. But after they stab you a second time, take the hint and end the conversation.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: What kind of a lunatic can stab someone anyway?  If I had to stab someone, I could do it once before I started screaming hysterically and ran away.


This is why I couldn't be a doctor. Well, this and my terribly low grades in college.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: What kind of a lunatic can stab someone anyway?  If I had to stab someone, I could do it once before I started screaming hysterically and ran away.


See, there is your problem. You have to not scream hysterically and not run away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: What kind of a lunatic can stab someone anyway?  If I had to stab someone, I could do it once before I started screaming hysterically and ran away.


Who says he wasn't screaming hysterically?
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 stabs is foreplay.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

