(Guardian)   Uvalde Robb Elementary School principal suspended for her failures in deadly school shooting. Welp, move along folks, we got her, justice has been served, everything's wrapped up, we're all good now   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Texas, Chief of police, Law enforcement agency, principal of the elementary school, Police, Uvalde school district superintendent, High school, Constable  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.


She's the scapegoat because there was an open door.  FARK THE GQP AND TEXAS
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

She's the scapegoat because there was an open door.  FARK THE GQP AND TEXAS


Which was closed as soon as the shooting started, and that door was also not the primary entry point for the shooter.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.


Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless these officials are prepared to provide at least some clear, high-level reason for her removal, this is nothing but blatantly transparent blame shifting. And I hope, if that's the case, that she sues the living daylights out of every last one of them.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.


She didn't fix the lock, apparently. Truly, she's history's greatest monster. 

/of course they blame a woman
//such manly, so brave
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.


Like, do they even know how long it takes shiat to get fixed on a school campus? I was working in a "bad school" and told the front office on day one that my phone jack was broken (you know, the one way I had to call for help on my hall?). When I left several months later, the phone jack had yet to be fixed. It can literally take months to get something fixed because they have to go through approved vendors to get parts, use approved contractors to fix specific things, and then the classroom has to be empty to get it fixed so as not to distract the little darlings from their learning.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.

Like, do they even know how long it takes shiat to get fixed on a school campus? I was working in a "bad school" and told the front office on day one that my phone jack was broken (you know, the one way I had to call for help on my hall?). When I left several months later, the phone jack had yet to be fixed. It can literally take months to get something fixed because they have to go through approved vendors to get parts, use approved contractors to fix specific things, and then the classroom has to be empty to get it fixed so as not to distract the little darlings from their learning.


Oh, I'm pretty sure the broken lock was noted and reported to maintenance and the repair order was in limbo somewhere while they were waiting for money to purchase parts, but the committee don't care. Committee just wants someone or something to blame that isn't "Easy access to firearms" or "Police force that spent an hour playing with it's collective dick outside the unlocked classroom".
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.


Well, surely those 400 cops who didn't do their job got sacked too, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to tie eligibility for federal school funding to some basic security measures that ensure that the next school shooter will have to blast their way through multiple staffers before they ever get close to any classrooms, giving teachers and students more of a chance to barricade themselves. Its not by any means a good solution, but it seems the best we can do as long as the ammosexuals insist on allowing snotnose highschool punks to play along in their reindeer games.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wipes hands on pants* there, fixed that school shooting problem for 'ya.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's time to tie eligibility for federal school funding to some basic security measures that ensure that the next school shooter will have to blast their way through multiple staffers before they ever get close to any classrooms, giving teachers and students more of a chance to barricade themselves. Its not by any means a good solution, but it seems the best we can do as long as the ammosexuals insist on allowing snotnose highschool punks to play along in their reindeer games.


Oh yeah, let's totally turn our schools into farking prisons instead of, oh I don't know, BANNING FKUCING ASSAULT RIFLES. 

Prisons it is!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: fragMasterFlash: It's time to tie eligibility for federal school funding to some basic security measures that ensure that the next school shooter will have to blast their way through multiple staffers before they ever get close to any classrooms, giving teachers and students more of a chance to barricade themselves. Its not by any means a good solution, but it seems the best we can do as long as the ammosexuals insist on allowing snotnose highschool punks to play along in their reindeer games.

Oh yeah, let's totally turn our schools into farking prisons instead of, oh I don't know, BANNING FKUCING ASSAULT RIFLES. 

Prisons it is!


Or, you know, start making money selling bullet-proof school desks while also flooding the market with new & improved armor-piercing rounds.

It's the new arms race.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.

Well, surely those 400 cops who didn't do their job got sacked too, right?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: tudorgurl: fragMasterFlash: It's time to tie eligibility for federal school funding to some basic security measures that ensure that the next school shooter will have to blast their way through multiple staffers before they ever get close to any classrooms, giving teachers and students more of a chance to barricade themselves. Its not by any means a good solution, but it seems the best we can do as long as the ammosexuals insist on allowing snotnose highschool punks to play along in their reindeer games.

Oh yeah, let's totally turn our schools into farking prisons instead of, oh I don't know, BANNING FKUCING ASSAULT RIFLES. 

Prisons it is!

Or, you know, start making money selling bullet-proof school desks while also flooding the market with new & improved armor-piercing rounds.

It's the new arms race.


The assault rifle guys are already upping the ante...

Let's talk about more questions about the army's new rifle....
Youtube 5Pc0cYxopHM


/rip and tear until it is done, apparently
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Uchiha_Cycliste: Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.

Well, surely those 400 cops who didn't do their job got sacked too, right?

[c.tenor.com image 300x168]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unless these officials are prepared to provide at least some clear, high-level reason for her removal, this is nothing but blatantly transparent blame shifting. And I hope, if that's the case, that she sues the living daylights out of every last one of them.


In reading the article, it seems like the town wants to fire the police chief, but firing someone, especially a governmental employee, is not as easy as firing a fry cook at McDonalds.

The principal has been placed on paid leave.  The chief is currently on unpaid leave and looks likely to be fired after all proper procedures have been followed.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mission Accomplished dot Jpeg
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Railroading the school principal doesn't actually fix the problem. They're just going to make everyone in Uvalde TX hate the cops even more than they already do right now.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


Too many white moderates would feel uncomfortable if we did that.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JFC, has anyone else been punished?

Shoot the mayor and the entire police department into the farking sun.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Squid_for_Brains: tudorgurl: fragMasterFlash: It's time to tie eligibility for federal school funding to some basic security measures that ensure that the next school shooter will have to blast their way through multiple staffers before they ever get close to any classrooms, giving teachers and students more of a chance to barricade themselves. Its not by any means a good solution, but it seems the best we can do as long as the ammosexuals insist on allowing snotnose highschool punks to play along in their reindeer games.

Oh yeah, let's totally turn our schools into farking prisons instead of, oh I don't know, BANNING FKUCING ASSAULT RIFLES. 

Prisons it is!

Or, you know, start making money selling bullet-proof school desks while also flooding the market with new & improved armor-piercing rounds.

It's the new arms race.

The assault rifle guys are already upping the ante...

[YouTube video: Let's talk about more questions about the army's new rifle....]

/rip and tear until it is done, apparently


I enjoy watching that dude's material.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: austerity101: Abolish the police.

Too many white moderates would feel uncomfortable if we did that.


Look I just sleep better knowing they are going to show up 8 hours after I've been robbed and beaten and tell me there's nothing they can do. YMMV.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 77-page report from the state legislature's special investigative committee laid responsibility at Gutierrez and a school assistant for knowing that the lock on a classroom in which the massacre took place was not working but not getting it fixed.


400 armed marionettes but they're going with it's all the fault of a broken lock?

AreYouFarkingKiddingMe.gif
 
cocozilla
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This can not be said enough.

fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS
fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS fark TEXAS fark THE COPS
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anything to deflect blame away from the pants pissing cowardly cops...I honestly dont know how one of the victim's parents hasn't lost their shiat yet and gone full Charlie Bronson Death Wish on some biatches.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A broken lock inside the school makes her a sacrificial lamb? I guarantee pieces of her died with the victims and now they're laying this at her feet. She'd better be put on suicide watch.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.

Apparently, she knew the lock on the classroom was broken and hadn't gotten it fixed. That's it. Because if that lock was working properly, the shooter would have had to shoot out the glass, or maybe try a different door.


If there was so much as an open workorder to her district's operations department then that should exonerate her.

Hell, if she told the custodian to get it fixed that should exonerate her, workorder or not.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blame everything except the gun that was used for its designed purpose.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: What the actual fark?  She's an unarmed civilian taking fire from an active shooter.  What the fark was she supposed to do?  Go all Rambo on that asshole with a Trapper Keeper and some dry erase markers?

400 cops eventually showed up and NONE of them did ANYTHING.

At this point, the entire town needs to be abandoned, scraped to the ground, and fenced off as a warning to others.


Exactly. 400 cops sow up (I'm leaving that typo) like it's a Krispy Kreme grand opening, and not one of them wants to play Rambo? Really??? Aren't ammosexuals like them usually all hot and bothered at the thought of shooting someone? Did they all leave their Bushmaster-issued "man" cards in their other pants?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Abandon all hope ye who enter, because the lock doesn't work on the door.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now that's some victim blaming Texas can feel proud of.
 
