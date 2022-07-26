 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?   (jpost.com) divider line
78
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

2291 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?

cf.ltkcdn.netView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Schrodinger's Douchebag variant detected.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Helen Keller joke inserted here
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like very f*cking apology for egregious behavior includes, "there was no excuse".  The phrase doesn't even mean anything anymore - no one says it thinking, "I've done something so bad, nothing could make it explainable", they just know it sounds contrite.

GOD, I'm sick of insincere f*ckers "apologizing" when they face a few consequences.  At least have the good grace to say, "Yeah, we're dumbasses."  Better yet, don't DO hateful, anti-semitic or racist shiat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Schrodinger's Douchebag variant detected.


Yeah - is there a name for the variant where they eventually apologize and say, "I realize there is no excuse for my actions"?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?

[cf.ltkcdn.net image 310x439]


Well, I didn't see that one coming.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
30+ solid pages of 1-star reviews on Yelp before it got shut down - whoops!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They probably meant to post this photo, referring to her overheating plane engine right before the crash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG, I have no words for what this man did!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tiverton is just across the bridge... never even seen or heard of this sh*thole before.

Not sure it will impact their business, but i hope so.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Badmoodman: If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?

[cf.ltkcdn.net image 310x439]

Well, I didn't see that one coming.



Well played.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The post read, "On behalf of myself, I would like to sincerely apologize for the distasteful meme I posted on our Facebook Business page...I did not finish school and I was working at age 13, so I did not recognize her as I posted the meme about being hot as an oven."

Ah, the "I'm an uneducated idiot" excuse. The last refuge of the criminally stupid.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please dont be mad, we are not using shock humor, we are just deeply dumb
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The post read, "On behalf of myself, I would like to sincerely apologize for the distasteful meme I posted on our Facebook Business page...I did not finish school and I was working at age 13, so I did not recognize her as I posted the meme about being hot as an oven."

Ah, the "I'm an uneducated idiot" excuse. The last refuge of the criminally stupid.


He could run for public office in the US.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragedy + time = comedy

Everyone needs to smoke a doob and chillllllll.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets on when a go-fund-me page is started, when Tucker Carlson will call it "cancel culture", when the Proud Boys will make it a nightly vigil, and when the owner will announce his candidacy for Congress? I'm guessing less than 3 weeks.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why protect the identity of the restaurant and the owner? Name and shame dat ass.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Tragedy + time = comedy

Everyone needs to smoke a doob and chillllllll.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1171]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: OMG, I have no words for what this man did!


I recommend getting a Thesaurus
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark? What kid of business would think this is a good idea?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. post something offensive
2. nonsense excuse to leave it up for half a day
3. second nonsense excuse when ready to take it down
4. free viral marketing for weeks
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: growinthings: OMG, I have no words for what this man did!

I recommend getting a Thesaurus


Those things are dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really really beyond the pale. Just sickening.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an Arab, and my best friend is a Jew...we often try to outdo each other with insulting memes against the others background. If our private texts ever became public I would for sure be cancelled AF
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was searching for meme's, and picked the black and white photo of a young woman. I realize that maybe not everyone in the world is unfamiliar with Anne Frank. But most everyone in Europe and the United States is. We were taught about the Holocaust when I was 11. And if he truly didn't receive any education beyond 13, well then his parents are to blame. Or the school system that just let him fark off and do whatever. Regardless, there's better meme's:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Although Jim Davis' lawyers are probably extremely litigious... because they're... you know... those people. Lawyers.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarantee she knew the context of the meme, but was too dumb to realize what would happen if she posted it.

I've seen a number of local businesses in my city cause a PR nightmare for themselves on their business page, usually by posting right-wing political memes (and this isn't a right-leaning area).  It's amazing how people fail to read the room.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Helen Keller joke inserted here


Lol, I wonder if they'll ever find her plane!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😳 Seriously, JFC. Just, wow.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: Schrodinger's Douchebag variant detected.

Yeah - is there a name for the variant where they eventually apologize and say, "I realize there is no excuse for my actions"?


No, that is done with interpreted dance on the sabbath..
With a bbq.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Tiverton is just across the bridge... never even seen or heard of this sh*thole before.

Not sure it will impact their business, but i hope so.


My job has taken me to Tiverton on the regular for damn near 15 years.

Also have never heard of this place.
Coastal roasters and Grays ice cream FTW

(Also,  no effing way they didn't know-  how did they know to make the hot connection??? I hope they lose so much business they fold.)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The post read, "On behalf of myself, I would like to sincerely apologize for the distasteful meme I posted on our Facebook Business page...I did not finish school and I was working at age 13, so I did not recognize her as I posted the meme about being hot as an oven."

Ah, the "I'm an uneducated idiot" excuse. The last refuge of the criminally stupid.


Her logical reply would not be "I didn't recognize her" but "Who's this 'Anne Frank'?"
This lady's not smart enough to say anything on her own behalf.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Badmoodman: If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?

[cf.ltkcdn.net image 310x439]

Well, I didn't see that one coming.


Well played.


I give up: who is that?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The post read, "On behalf of myself, I would like to sincerely apologize for the distasteful meme I posted on our Facebook Business page...I did not finish school and I was working at age 13, so I did not recognize her as I posted the meme about being hot as an oven."

Ah, the "I'm an uneducated idiot" excuse. The last refuge of the criminally stupid.


Yeah that's utter baloney.  Picked her at random for a hot as an oven comment?

Nope.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm so hungry I could eat a whole cow."
Brought to you by Carl's Jr.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I came to Canada from Eastern Europe we brought hundreds of books. Never thought my children my native language. Offered books to Toronto library, didn't want it. I threw most of the books but kept "Diary of Anne Frank", still have it.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't know who she is, the meme does not make sense, and is certainly not funny.

ope the place shuts down.  Cancel his ass.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great when businesses shoot themselves in the foot. Saves you the trouble of doing the research. I stopped going to a local auto repair place that put up We Speak English sign in their waiting room. There were other things on the wall confirming the owner's leanings. Bye.

I worked with the general public when I was young and loved it. Some people aren't cut out to deal with the public, but somehow do. This is one of those people. Go back too school and learn how to be a CPA, so you won't bother anybody.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell has happened to us.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're welcome
https://business.sos.ri.gov/CorpWeb/CorpSearch/CorpSummary.aspx?FEIN=000901642&SEARCH_TYPE=6

Same phone number (listed on the filings) and address; different business name though.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'It's not who we are' is what their statement means; except it is who you are b/c you're the one who did it, & did it deliberately b/c they're gross Nazis at heart. Maybe they'll learn enough to not be horrible & in that case I wish them good luck. Until then I wish them tick bites & anal fissures.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you want to thank Bernadette and her staff for all their hard work, try Facebook
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://hi-in.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1946367712313549&id=1617805821836408
For the Facebook link
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did live audio in college for the Student Union. One time the Jewish Students Association had a Yiddish folk singing group come and I did audio for it. We had some random CDs in our rack that we would put on as background music before events. One featured a track by Wagner. That's the day I learned he was a known anti-semite.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no book about the blacks, gypsies, homosexuals and others murdered by the Nazi Regime.

Uh huh. Try spending a minute or two googling before making sweeping pronouncements.


Germany's Black Holocaust, 1890-1945: The Untold Truth!

The Men with the Pink Triangle: The True Life-and-Death Story of Homosexuals in the Nazi Death Camps

The Nazi Persecution of the Gypsies
ISBN-13: 978-0195125566, ISBN-10: 0195125568
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Helen Keller joke inserted here


Hey! Have you seen Stevie Wonder's new house?


...


It's really nice!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Better yet, don't DO hateful, anti-semitic or racist shiat.


Hahahahahaha! Good one!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Einstein warned us that we would never reach peak stupidity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Badmoodman: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Badmoodman: If you didn't know who Anne Frank was, then why did you use her picture?

[cf.ltkcdn.net image 310x439]

Well, I didn't see that one coming.


Well played.

I give up: who is that?



About the same age there as Frank, it's Helen Keller.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.