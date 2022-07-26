 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "I'm tired of these mother farking snakes on this Monday to Friday plane"   (onemileatatime.com) divider line
14
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks more like a turtle head.

Regardless, the question must be raised about where the rest of that critter is.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Planes, Trains and Automobiles - Airplane Food (Deleted Scene)
Youtube ztbHu8PMMzU
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it possible it wasn't just the regular meal and someone freaked out?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sucks for the airline that they get named for whatever is going on with that caterer.

Danish news said the caterer said they had reacted to complaints about insects (which are not snakes), and done tests (?) to determine they're not at fault for insects (and now snakes).

In fairness, perhaps the airline is a bit at fault for nor ditching the caterer before they upgraded from insects to snakes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A grave mistake was made.
That meal is only available to our First Class guests.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excuse me, the quote is 'I'm sick and tired of these monkey-fighting snakes on this Monday-to-Friday plane.'

/yippie kai yay, Mother Hubbard.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Working fast food when I was younger, from time to time I had the pleasure of dealing with customers who claimed that they'd found bugs or whatever in their food. One guy who stormed in to the store and threw a mostly eaten sandwich with an entire cockroach in it down on the counter sticks in my memory. All pretty clearly full of shiat, all got refunds anyway.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 422x750]


It should be.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh. It could have been worse. The flight crew could have had the chicken instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Danish news said the caterer said they had reacted to complaints about insects (which are not snakes), and done tests (?) to determine they're not at fault for insects (and now snakes).


They're biased if they've only got news about Danishes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still better than the time an unnamed airline served me broken glass in a business class ice cream sundae.
 
kabloink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In fact snakes will be at the ,library in May during the Tenn De-Stressing Day.


snakes = de-stressing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
