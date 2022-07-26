 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Tennessee Aquarium will not say if the 12 injured children were fed to the gators or the gars   (newschannel9.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, minor injuries, Tennessee, children, Tennessee Aquarium  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This
tpwd.texas.govView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This
frvta.orgView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Double post because Fark or I is/are having a stroke today
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They fed them to Gwar?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the "chaperones" did a piss-poor job.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really nice aquarium. I'm spoiled by the Shedd so it's nice seeing other cities' aquariums and museums.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I'll bite.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things we liked to do as troublemaking teens was to go to the mall and stop the escalators. It was very easy. Get on moving escalator, pull back hard on one hand rail (also moving). Worked every time. Thankfully no one ever got hurt, but we really felt like we were getting away with something. That was decades ago, but I suppose even modern escalators are designed to stop at the first sign of a jam.

Another fun thing we did at the mall was to put lit cigarettes in the hands of mannequins. To make them more realistic.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chop them up and feed them to both.  Sorted.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One child described neck pain and dizziness and was transported by HCEMS to a local hospital as a precaution,

Found the offspring of a lawyer and chiropractor
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation could have been worse. The children could have been at Escalator Land.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The children were basically frightened, but fortunately the Aquarium Rescue Unit was on hand.

Col. Bruce & Aquarium Rescue Unit "Basically Frightened"
Youtube wM8V5mMGYas
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
🎵Stuck on an escalator
Pant cuff is stuck, pants are going down
 
Coredatum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a long escalator, I've been to that one.

If anything, they'd feed the kids to the massive alligator snapping turtle who lives in that building.
 
19jug-head75
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.


Came here for this...  leaving satisfied. 
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Monday Benson says the aquarium's security team was notified that the escalator in the River Journey building had stopped."

They posted a sign on it that said "Sorry for the convenience."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Coredatum: It's a long escalator, I've been to that one.

If anything, they'd feed the kids to the massive alligator snapping turtle who lives in that building.


Yep. I've been the Chaperone a couple of times as well.

I used to say if I had to take any of the brats to the hospital, I'd make sure to tell the nurses no anesthetic for the stitches.

They'd believe me.
 
Elzar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.


I guess this doesn't surprise me too much. One of the things I absolutely loathed when I lived in Europe was when Americans got on an escalator at a train station, airport, etc.

They were always so easy to spot because they literally just stand there like completely entitled douchebags instead of continuing to walk forward like a normal person. Then if all this was not maddening enough, they don't even have the courtesy to stand to the right.
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That escalator is freaking steep. Second only to the CNN Center and a subway stop whose name I can't remember in Washington DC. Sounds like these kids just dogpiled at the top of it. It could have been tragic.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"This behavior is in direct violation of the aquarium's safety policy, Benson says.

Escalator protocol is part of the Aquarium's behavioral contract that all groups receive prior to visiting. According to Benson, this document is signed by the chaperones who are responsible for ensuring the children abide by the rules."

And the parents will still sue the Aquarium.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And of course this will lead to lawsuits, and will be merely Exhibit #3,683,320 in the ongoing transformation to what historians will call, "The NERF-ing of America".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.

I guess this doesn't surprise me too much. One of the things I absolutely loathed when I lived in Europe was when Americans got on an escalator at a train station, airport, etc.

They were always so easy to spot because they literally just stand there like completely entitled douchebags instead of continuing to walk forward like a normal person. Then if all this was not maddening enough, they don't even have the courtesy to stand to the right.


Escalators aren't required walking or they'd be farking stairs. Get over your farking self.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.



Mallrats - Escalator Scene (short)
Youtube UOMZ-Buj2n0
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That story was confusing as fark. First, subby said 12, then rhe headline said 5. Then the story went ahead and said 5. Then it mentioned 7 kids. Then 5 again.

It's like cop math...
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Elzar: talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.

I guess this doesn't surprise me too much. One of the things I absolutely loathed when I lived in Europe was when Americans got on an escalator at a train station, airport, etc.

They were always so easy to spot because they literally just stand there like completely entitled douchebags instead of continuing to walk forward like a normal person. Then if all this was not maddening enough, they don't even have the courtesy to stand to the right.

Escalators aren't required walking or they'd be farking stairs. Get over your farking self.


Then stand on the right, selfish person.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elzar: talkyournonsense: Listen, not a year goes by, not a year, that I don't hear about some escalator accident involving some bastard kid which could have easily been avoided had some parent - I don't care which one - but some parent conditioned him to fear and respect that escalator.

I guess this doesn't surprise me too much. One of the things I absolutely loathed when I lived in Europe was when Americans got on an escalator at a train station, airport, etc.

They were always so easy to spot because they literally just stand there like completely entitled douchebags instead of continuing to walk forward like a normal person. Then if all this was not maddening enough, they don't even have the courtesy to stand to the right.


It's a Mallrats quote
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: That's a really nice aquarium. I'm spoiled by the Shedd so it's nice seeing other cities' aquariums and museums.


Agreed. We live in Atlanta so we have that one, but it's nice visiting others that are good - and this was  good one.

Also, obligatory:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
