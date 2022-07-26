 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   ♬ Runaway train never coming back / Runaway train tearing up the track / Runaway train burning in my veins / I run away but it always seems the same♬
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

This is how you stop runaway gggggghost trains
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wu calls for major upgrades to improve MBTA safety"

Fark user imageView Full Size

/also tells people to diversify their bonds
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were burnin' up the rails with your crazy trains, Boston...
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Damnit


Less than a minute apart. lol
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you subby for the earworm!!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is suggesting we all do smack?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Rather than just trying to do a little bit of track here or there every weekend or late at night ... actually doing it all in one sweep," Wu told WBUR.

This is the mayor and she don't know shiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did he ever return? No, he never returned.
And his fate is still unknown! (Oi! Oi! Oi!)

Dropkick Murphys - "Skinhead on the MBTA" (Full Album Stream)
Youtube -U-DH6tasgY
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WU TANG FOREVAH!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/no! it was philly! not boston!
//CRIPPLE FIIIIIGHT
 
Katwang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crazy, but that's how it goes...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whoever (Sharon) thought this hair do looked good on Ozzy was definitely crazy.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: The headline is suggesting we all do smack?


If it'll help get that farking song unstuck from my head...
Trainspotting - No Theory To Explain A Moment Like This Scene
Youtube wIVPjWGxdls
 
