(I'll Ask An Heir)   What's your victor, victor?   (news.alaskaair.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early nominee for HLOTY.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one is the evil twin?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you'll enjoy the rest of your flight. By the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have each other on their phones in contacts as "Spare Parts".
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Which one is the evil twin?


The one who always starts when I want to begin
 
unbelver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both 3-stripers (1st Officer/co-pilot).  They can't quite yet be on the same crew.  One has to go through Captain training first.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad says they don't work hard enough on defense.
 
Roller Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they both be named Victor?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roller Bob: Why would they both be named Victor?


Ask George Foreman.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Which one is the evil twin?


Duh... the one with the goatee...
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Roger
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Roller Bob: Why would they both be named Victor?

Ask George Foreman.


Which one?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Roller Bob: Why would they both be named Victor?


One of then should be Rotciv...
 
Special Guest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cefm: Early nominee for HLOTY.


Might have been, if it were "What's your vector, Victor?"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Roller Bob: Why would they both be named Victor?


They're tied.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.