 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The Americans™   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
42
    More: Creepy, United States Coast Guard, Gwynn Darle Morrison, U.S. Coast Guard, United States, Walter Glenn Primrose, Bobby Edward Fort, federal court, Texas man  
•       •       •

2274 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a rabbit hole Alice.
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show was so good.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learned from the master

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spycraft is so farking cool.
and scary.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleeper cell.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ruse apparently began to fall apart in 2018, when the couple applied for military health-care benefits as Fort and Montague, according to the complaint.


Any former military that can hazard a guess why this tripped them up?
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Coast Guard, really. Guess the Russians wanted our latest Buoy technology.
Nominee 9: Coast Guard Bristol Bay Buoys
Youtube 6jszcUurdqI
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know there are many more
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat boy: And you know there are many more


any democrat who criticizes democrats is also a russian spy. fark told me so
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby's stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance"

No one knows how to write a good 'dead baby' joke these days.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lee Harvey Oswald to receive posthumous "Comparatively Good Conduct" Medal
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: In 1994, at the age of 39, Primrose joined the Coast Guard-eight years over the maximum enlistment age. But as Bobby Fort, he was only 27.

I know some people can look like a rough 27 but nobody got suspicious?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
10Speed
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby's stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance"

No one knows how to write a good 'dead baby' joke these days.


Hm, yeah, and I am struggling to come up with a spoof line for Alice Cooper's "Dead Babies" that fits this situation.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sleeper cell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They left the bowling balls outsid

e?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sxacho: That show was so good.


I was watching it but stopped mid season 3 a few months ago, it started to feel more like a family drama instead of a spy drama. The family thing was always there before but it seemed like it was becoming more prevalent. Does it get better?

I'm okay with kids or teens being the stars of a show or movies, I am a big fan of Harry Potter and Buffy The Vampire Slayer for example, but I prefer that any fiction about adults have the kids stays in the background as "props" instead of characters.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: FTA: In 1994, at the age of 39, Primrose joined the Coast Guard-eight years over the maximum enlistment age. But as Bobby Fort, he was only 27.

I know some people can look like a rough 27 but nobody got suspicious?


Beverly Hills 90210 had been in syndication for a couple years by that point and Friends was just entering the public zeitgeist, 30 year olds parading around as teenagers and twenty sometimes was normalized.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The ruse apparently began to fall apart in 2018, when the couple applied for military health-care benefits as Fort and Montague, according to the complaint.


Any former military that can hazard a guess why this tripped them up?


I am not that, but my guess is related to this:

"In 1994, at the age of 39, Primrose joined the Coast Guard-eight years over the maximum enlistment age. But as Bobby Fort, he was only 27." It's conceivable to pass for late 20s in your late 30s.  I've done it and I've known others who've done it.  Part lucky genetics, part healthy lifestyle, but I'm not sure that scales to being 63 and passing for 51.  My guess would be some doctor somewhere raised a red flag thinking fraud or a more-innocent version of identity theft, and we ended up with this.  Maybe there's something specific they had done that was enough to give them away -- something like a kind of dental procedure or material that was normal to see in someone who grew up in the 50s/60s but had been replaced by more modern treatment that his fake-age identity would have received, like material in teeth fillings or something.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fry them.  Immediately.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry them.  Immediately.


Usually we at least give people a trial first.

Offer doesn't apply to Muslims
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry them.  Immediately.


better on a pizza
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In reality, he is Moscow Mitch's illegitimate son.  No wonder he wanted a new identity.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The ruse apparently began to fall apart in 2018, when the couple applied for military health-care benefits as Fort and Montague, according to the complaint.


Any former military that can hazard a guess why this tripped them up?


Because we look further into people in order to deny them health care than to keep them from national secrets.

Seems to me, between this and Kavenaugh it sounds like the whole clearance process heeds an overhaul.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just the fun of playing pretend.

Maybe.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The ruse apparently began to fall apart in 2018, when the couple applied for military health-care benefits as Fort and Montague, according to the complaint.


Any former military that can hazard a guess why this tripped them up?

I am not that, but my guess is related to this:

"In 1994, at the age of 39, Primrose joined the Coast Guard-eight years over the maximum enlistment age. But as Bobby Fort, he was only 27." It's conceivable to pass for late 20s in your late 30s.  I've done it and I've known others who've done it.  Part lucky genetics, part healthy lifestyle, but I'm not sure that scales to being 63 and passing for 51.  My guess would be some doctor somewhere raised a red flag thinking fraud or a more-innocent version of identity theft, and we ended up with this.  Maybe there's something specific they had done that was enough to give them away -- something like a kind of dental procedure or material that was normal to see in someone who grew up in the 50s/60s but had been replaced by more modern treatment that his fake-age identity would have received, like material in teeth fillings or something.


Or a background check of health related records turned up some death certificates for kids with their birthdays.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just asked my wife who went to high school near there, and did attend that college, if she ....    She knew what I was going to ask.

She claimed not to be a Russian spy and I believe her since  she doesn't own a hat box large enough to hold a KGB uniform giant hat.

At least Greg Abbott's Texas has a special group that can get around the bureaucracy to furnish a valid drivers license and Social Security cards for people really in need with good references from the Kremlin.   White privilege.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The ruse apparently began to fall apart in 2018, when the couple applied for military health-care benefits as Fort and Montague, according to the complaint.


Any former military that can hazard a guess why this tripped them up?


Probably something simple like screwing up a response to an innocuous question, which got someone looking sideways at the patient.  Like missing a cultural reference because you are 12 years older than the age on your form, or mentioning getting drunk at some place that closed years before the person on the form would be able to go.

Something that sets up a skeptical doctor to order a bone density scan or another test that reveals either the patient is the most unhealthy 50+ in the world, or the patient is lying.

There are loads of OCD doctors that go all Columbo if they find something off in a patient record.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why the Coast Guard?

/Former Coastie.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I liked this guys story
I Was A Russian Spy And Failed A Mission
Youtube MXu5cK5q-Z8
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: but I prefer that any fiction about adults have the kids stays in the background as "props" instead of characters.


oh.... because Paige features VERY HEAVILY.  So maybe skip the rest of the show.

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x1239]


oh wow, I remember watching that on HBO in the 80s and a can't remember a damn farkin' thing about it (but the dad had glasses? IDK)
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WyDave: Learned from the master

[Fark user image 425x463]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coronach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rosenberg 'em...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

talkertopc: sxacho: That show was so good.

I was watching it but stopped mid season 3 a few months ago, it started to feel more like a family drama instead of a spy drama. The family thing was always there before but it seemed like it was becoming more prevalent. Does it get better?

I'm okay with kids or teens being the stars of a show or movies, I am a big fan of Harry Potter and Buffy The Vampire Slayer for example, but I prefer that any fiction about adults have the kids stays in the background as "props" instead of characters.


Kinda this. We stopped after a while. Not to say the wife doesn't like family drama though, she's watching Last Tango in Halifax fercrissakes.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What do our in-house Russian algorithms have to say about this?
Comrades?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: sxacho: That show was so good.

I was watching it but stopped mid season 3 a few months ago, it started to feel more like a family drama instead of a spy drama. The family thing was always there before but it seemed like it was becoming more prevalent. Does it get better?

I'm okay with kids or teens being the stars of a show or movies, I am a big fan of Harry Potter and Buffy The Vampire Slayer for example, but I prefer that any fiction about adults have the kids stays in the background as "props" instead of characters.


It has its ups and downs. If you pick it back up be prepared for stretches of several anticlimactic episodes in a row that are needed to steer the series in a new direction. That's one way it was really good - at several points the writers realized they went as far as they could go with it and changed course. They do acknowledge that the children grow through the series, unlike a lot of series where the writers attempt to freeze the children in time, but yeah, most of the plot lines surrounding the children aren't the high points.

As an aside, if you liked Julia Garner in Ozark she was in the later seasons of this and somehow manages to pull off a really creepy role as believable.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Coronach: Rosenberg 'em...


Wait 'til the Jan 6 investigations are over.  Probably get a group rate.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some sort of sleeper cell ? Are investigators even sure they are of the "original" identities we now know them for ?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.