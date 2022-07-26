 Skip to content
(Heat.gov)   The U.S. government finally brings the heat   (heat.gov) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much did that cost us?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't get too hot or you will end up like Billy...

Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube 69fPof-ZTnU
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Global warming is here to stay!
 
rattart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, because all you twits sitting in your room with a/c need this.

Not to mention the little " The operation is insecure" notice.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conservatives will probably start embracing the heat just to stick it to Biden.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How much did that cost us?


It's worthless, so, too much
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anticipation for change in climate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: Conservatives will probably start embracing the heat just to stick it to Biden.


No, they'll blame him for it and the poor, it's always their fault
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Excellent! Kudos to the Biden Administration.
Now we can sit around and watch heat related deaths climb across the nation as the government does nothing about it, while watching our Democracy be stripped away from us and nothing being done about it
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That oughta do it thanks very much Ray
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heat related illnesses and death are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action.

Yeah, and the easiest answer is to go down to Wal*Mart or mosey on over to Amazon and buy yourself a sick ass $175 air conditioning unit so you don't, ya know, die.

I swear the number of preventable deaths that could be avoided just by someone having even the slightest bit of common sense is astounding.

Farking dumbshiats.

cdn-fagnh.nitrocdn.comView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hot stuff!

Useful if you want to know why you're sweating your ass off.
Or at least prevent some heat stroke.

Meh, the price is wrapped up in the budget of the NOAA (National Weather Service)
Ya uber-libertarian types shouldn't sweat it.
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby I hate you.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whoa, Texas and Oklahoma are really getting cooked, suddenly I'm on the fence about climate change.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Donna Summer- Hot Stuff
Youtube 1IdEhvuNxV8
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should post the names and dollar amounts of all the energy companies that contributed to ignoring climate issue on there.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe if that data could be overlaid with people in extreme heat areas looking to find someone in those areas with central A/C.  Then add a filter for gender.  Maybe even a photo page.  Presto! Heat Map Dating App!  Brought to you by the US government.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Heat is hot," is apparently a message that we need the government to spend public funds on.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like more stuff for me
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's interesting that the Appalachians seem to mark a thin trail of cooler temps through oceans of heat on either side. The Appalachians are at ~6000ft, and they seem to retain cooling better than the Cascades at ~14,000ft.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Excellent! Kudos to the Biden Administration.
Now we can sit around and watch heat related deaths climb across the nation as the government does nothing about it, while watching our Democracy be stripped away from us and nothing being done about it


Aint nobody gonna do nothin bout it.

Knowing this, what are you gonna do?  Hope that somebody does something?  Or crack open a cold one and eek out micro amounts of joy until the inevitable happens.

Hint:  the inevitable is inevitable.
 
