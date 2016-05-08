 Skip to content
(NYPost)   What's not to love about NYC's posh private luxury pools in this heatwave, where you pay top dollar for the vomit, drunks, the overcrowding and the feeling it's one big 'frat party'   (nypost.com) divider line
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought places like this had, you know, locked front doors and security.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bring back dumpster pools!
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It's a free-for-all," griped Kevin of the pool he shells out $65-per-month to use, along with other building amenities like a yoga room. That's on top of the $4,750 per month rent he pays for a one bedroom."

That, folks, is what you call a sucka.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I thought places like this had, you know, locked front doors and security.


"Dude. Call me. I'll buzz you in."
 
Frederf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They might all be legit visitors. Luxury stuff is predicated on the idea that when you charge a lot to be a member you are usually too busy to actually use it.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're paying $4,700 a month to live in Brooklyn and the doorman isn't monitoring who is coming in and out of the building, you're getting ripped off.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shirshikov, a strategist at Awning.com, a real estate company for investors, knew he could never have his kids around the ruckus, and went on to the next listing. Next month, he'll move into a building near Lincoln Center, where he says things are more civilized. "I'll be doing laps after work, relaxing and sitting in silence," Shirshikov said. "People stay in their own lane."


Near Lincoln Center?  Dude's slumming it.  I feel for him.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Resident of the building can't use the private pool that included as part of his rent/mortgage because of the hordes of filthy, unwashed masses sneaking in?

Sounds like a problem for... SHARK WEEK

Animatronic swimming Shark Test 8-5-16
Youtube CjGSdvvzrv0
 
shinji3i
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: If you're paying $4,700 a month to live in Brooklyn and the doorman isn't monitoring who is coming in and out of the building, you're getting ripped off.


Not the doormans fault the company lets residents bring guests in. Should've read their lease.

/DNRTFA
//Hopefully none of you clicked a post link either
///Nachos are okay on taco tuesday, right?
 
special20
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: "It's a free-for-all," griped Kevin of the pool he shells out $65-per-month to use, along with other building amenities like a yoga room. That's on top of the $4,750 per month rent he pays for a one bedroom."

That, folks, is what you call a sucka.


https://www.zillow.com/brooklyn-new-york-ny/furnished-apartments/
Most of the places for rent are half the cost of San Farncisco
 
Dodo David
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seen at one of those pools:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
