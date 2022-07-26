 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   After promising John Connor back in 1995 that it wouldn't kill anyone, the Terminator's descendants have taken that oath seriously, even going so far as to start saving lives in Spain   (news.sky.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, Drowning, Spain, Lifeguard, Rescue, pioneering drone lifeguard, Surf lifesaving, Swimming pool, life vest  
1201 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is pretty neat
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The robot media machine needed to push out a feel good story to save their ass from breaking that kids finger the other day.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's way cool!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGGRESSIVE COOKIEWALL
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1991.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Will Smith hates robots
Youtube sOKEIE2puso
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.


Someone's gotta teach these kids a little respect for process and consequences for being impulsive little tiktokers.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: The robot media machine needed to push out a feel good story to save their ass from breaking that kids finger the other day.


backhand.slap.of.reason: Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.


The tiny internet fist grows every tinier, a finger at a time...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good. I'd design it better
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: backhand.slap.of.reason: Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.

Someone's gotta teach these kids a little respect for process and consequences for being impulsive little tiktokers.


Or... y'know, maybe make sure chess playing devices are not strong enough to cause injury, as there is literally no reason at all they need that capability?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.


They make shiatty decisions though...

11% Is More Than Enough: Save The Girl
Youtube v__qBmkuqF0
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conceptually cool. Practically, it's not useful unless the person would down in the small window between the drone and the jet ski arriving.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: 1991.


The plot was set in 1995, though even that seems a little ridiculous as it makes John Connor's character 10 or 11 years old when he looks like a 15 year old and is big enough to ride a dirt bike.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BumpInTheNight: backhand.slap.of.reason: Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.

Someone's gotta teach these kids a little respect for process and consequences for being impulsive little tiktokers.

Or... y'know, maybe make sure chess playing devices are not strong enough to cause injury, as there is literally no reason at all they need that capability?


If we don't train these kids young that AI controller machines can and will hurt them badly for stepping out of line, they'll never make it in the Amazon fulfillment centers once they've grown up.  Let Darwinism back into our lives.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Drones stock just boomed.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.


yeah, but with their silicon(e) bounce all over the screen?
 
Veloram
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of the best applications of drone tech yet.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: backhand.slap.of.reason: Kinda makes up for that Russian chess playing industrial arm nearly ripping a kid's finger off for moving to early the other day.

Kinda.

Someone's gotta teach these kids a little respect for process and consequences for being impulsive little tiktokers.


Last Chess Tournament I participated in, one of the hosts--either Russian it Eastern European--threatened to have the kids section taken away by the secret police for making too much noise.  They take their chess way to seriously.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.

They make shiatty decisions though...

[YouTube video: 11% Is More Than Enough: Save The Girl]


A human doctor doing triage would be expected to focus on the adult patient that has 3-4 times chance of survival over a
kid. The doc may beat himself up after but the profession demands some detachment for a triage scenario.

The point this movie tried to make about the robots would had worked better if the computer had picked him when the chances were really close. The robot would still go after Smith if its math showed that the adult's chances were merely 5 percent better or even closer but still better.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thought for a second the cord was goin to wrap around the kids neck.

Drowning boy strangled by rescue drone.
 
DVD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the kind of article I'd expect from Sky.net.

Oh, Sky.com?  Same thing!
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kbronsito: BeansNfranks: kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.

They make shiatty decisions though...

[YouTube video: 11% Is More Than Enough: Save The Girl]

A human doctor doing triage would be expected to focus on the adult patient that has 3-4 times chance of survival over a
kid. The doc may beat himself up after but the profession demands some detachment for a triage scenario.

The point this movie tried to make about the robots would had worked better if the computer had picked him when the chances were really close. The robot would still go after Smith if its math showed that the adult's chances were merely 5 percent better or even closer but still better.


Robot-like typing detected!
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gyorg: Conceptually cool. Practically, it's not useful unless the person would down in the small window between the drone and the jet ski arriving.


Have you seen how crowded popular beaches can be?  I can fully appreciate that it might take time for rescuers t to reach a particular struggling swimmer if only because they need to avoid injuring other bathers in the process.  Plus the drone has a vantage point that may be significantly better for actually finding the victim than someone almost at-level with the victim on the water.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.

yeah, but with their silicon(e) bounce all over the screen?


Some will be equipped with inflatable floatation devices

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Hospitaller: kbronsito: We need a show about lifeguard drones. They fly in slo motion, rescue drowning people but also arrest drug dealers, terrorists, serial killers, bad guys dumping chemical waste, and corrupt real estate developers posing as ghosts.

yeah, but with their silicon(e) bounce all over the screen?

Some will be equipped with inflatable floatation devices

[Fark user image image 498x203]


i0.wp.comView Full Size

check out the headlights on that drone
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does not care for these shenanigans:

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Corn_Fed: 1991.

The plot was set in 1995, though even that seems a little ridiculous as it makes John Connor's character 10 or 11 years old when he looks like a 15 year old and is big enough to ride a dirt bike.


Except the video games and the Guns n Roses song were circa 1991.
 
