(BBC-US)   We're number one
38
•       •       •

38 Comments
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA!! USA!! USA!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have more than people than all of the European countries, so shouldn't we look at percentage of population here?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All my apes infected
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.


I was told there would be buttsecks :(
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow response from the US Government, just like COVID, and we can't even blame Trump for this one.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.


I thought it was just that one guy driving the infection.
twitchy.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there ever a doubt ??
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did it! We spanked the monkey... pox!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buttsecks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Improbable! I was assured by infrequent FARK politics thread scholars that this was only a disease for "f@g"s and there was nothing to worry about!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine party at the Gaetz house!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: We did it! We spanked the monkey... pox!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infected frozen snake chow is why that Boa the cops shot tried to eat that dude in Penciltucky....jus' sayin'
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: We have more than people than all of the European countries, so shouldn't we look at percentage of population here?


And we have seven times the population of Spain specifically, and only a few hundred more cases.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our damn politicians are in the pocket of Big Virus!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you f*cking kidding me?!
Comeon!
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
National health crisis? Five people have died of monkey pox worldwide. Why is the Biden administration so desperate to scare everyone?
 
mjg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The gheys are fornicating with monkeys!?? - Signed Evangelical Christian GOP

/wait for it. It's gonna happen...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not a global emergency. You only get it via mucus/liquid contact (sex). Shouldn't this be classified as an STD just like AIDS? The way of transferring it is the same.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.


It lasts for hours on surfaces.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash which starts on the face and spreads to the body

Infections are usually mild and the risk to the general population is low,

[red button meme.jpg
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's not a global emergency. You only get it via mucus/liquid contact (sex). Shouldn't this be classified as an STD just like AIDS? The way of transferring it is the same.


Apart from its ability to last on say, a toilet seat for several hours, no.

I don't think we should be overly concerned, but we should probably be breaking out the smallpox vaccines just in case. No reason to not vaccinate against it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.

It lasts for hours on surfaces.


If COVID didn't get me to stop licking door knobs, this won't either.
 
Meatzilla
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What does the science say? It says, "FFS, stop going to gay orgies and/or having ridiculously promiscuous buttsecks with random strangers."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatzilla: What does the science say? It says, "FFS, stop going to gay orgies and/or having ridiculously promiscuous buttsecks with random strangers."

[Fark user image 850x478]


The current outbreak is spreading from human-to-human contact. You could develop an infection from droplet respiratory particles by spending too much time face-to-face with a monkeypox carrier, the WHO warns.
....
Monkeypox isn't considered a sexually transmitted disease


https://www.npr.org/2022/07/24/1113197119/monkeypox-symptoms-prevention-vaccines-what-to-know
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
US: We should shut down everything and quarantine until COVID is gone.

Also US: I am going to go to bars, clubs, and sex festivals having gratuitous amounts of anal sex with random partners. The government should do something about Monkeypox.

Apparently people don't want to partake in the solution they themselves put forward?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
Youtube CnVf1ZoCJSo


Maybe if we try to shock the monkeypox, that will help.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash which starts on the face and spreads to the body

Infections are usually mild and the risk to the general population is low,

[red button meme.jpg


It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We have 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine sitting in Denmark and the US government went, "Nah, let's wait and see."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, all of my friends are on weeks-long waiting lists because no one has any vaccines for them.

Good jorb, America. Showing your whole homophobic asses once again.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: US: We should shut down everything and quarantine until COVID is gone.

Also US: I am going to go to bars, clubs, and sex festivals having gratuitous amounts of anal sex with random partners. The government should do something about Monkeypox.

Apparently people don't want to partake in the solution they themselves put forward?


Hey remember when we last had an aerosol disease and we were told it would only affect a small and unpopular population?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh and fun fact: Orthopox viruses have 300% the persistence and surface infectivity of COVID19.

But yeah. We get it. It's just the evil wicked promiscuous fornicating sodomites.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: We have 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine sitting in Denmark and the US government went, "Nah, let's wait and see."


300,000 doses aren't enough to matter in a population of over 330,000,000 .
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.

I was told there would be buttsecks :(


You can get it using a towel, clothing or gym equipment after an infected person. And butt stuff.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: ColleenSezWhuut: kdawg7736: Shouldn't they now admit the virus has mutated and now can be spread through the air? An intimate disease like this doesn't just explode like this either.

I was told there would be buttsecks :(

You can get it using a towel, clothing or gym equipment after an infected person. And butt stuff.


you can get it from standing in a crowd with someone who coughs.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: We have 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine sitting in Denmark and the US government went, "Nah, let's wait and see."


Same vaccine as smallpox, we have a shiatload of that already. But we should be rolling it the fark out.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: austerity101: We have 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine sitting in Denmark and the US government went, "Nah, let's wait and see."

Same vaccine as smallpox, we have a shiatload of that already. But we should be rolling it the fark out.


A good deal of the United States general population cannot receive the smallpox vaccine.

https://www.cdc.gov/smallpox/clinicians/vaccination-contraindications1.html#

Unless someone strikes us with actual smallpox bioweapons, we're not gonna see mass use of the actual smallpox vaccine.
 
