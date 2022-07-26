 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Another day, another police officer being a total racist asshat   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She said she was surprised the racial slur came out of her mouth. When the bullets come flying out of her gun and into an unarmed Black man's body, she will be very surprised then too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her career is not dead, it's just pining for a new job in a sundown town.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In CIncinnati? Must be a day ending in Y.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That officer has serious anger issues.
 
dionysusaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: That officer has serious anger issues.


IOW, that is a typical LEO.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when does she get promoted?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like a wonderfully well adjusted human being.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the police.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a cop acted like a cop?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll be promoted promoted to Foxnews commentator.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promotion to chief of a small town Florida PD in 3....2....1....
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


And do away with THIS?!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Racist with a side of self control issues. This will turn out wonderfully for some brown person down the road.

Beware the things people say when they think no one is listening. And this woman is hardly unique.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to reset the Racist Cop Does Racist Shiat stopwatch.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: Time to reset the Racist Cop Does Racist Shiat stopwatch.


First timepiece I've ever seen with a femtosecond hand.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
madison365.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: In CIncinnati? Must be a day ending in Y.


Grew up there - can confirm.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she wanted a paid vacation/leave without going through the effort of shooting someone.

See! Progress!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop


most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame that there are so many bad apples...
apiwp.thelocal.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.


It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Her career is not dead, it's just pining for a new job in a sundown town.


Was she driving a Fjiord Interceptor?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Her career is not dead, it's just pining for a new job in a sundown town.


Another sundown town.  She's already in Cincinnati.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.

It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.


Strange how the arguments against "Defund The Police" and "Abolish The Police" sound suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's fearmongering.

Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a thug who's just itching to shoot herself a n#@@#& one of these days. You can hear it in her voice, she just chomping at the bit.
As for her performance reviews, the fact that she passes with flying colors tells you all you need to know about that that drove of pigs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop

most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.


If you focus on the negative you will be no use to any employer: law enforcement or otherwise.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop

most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.



If humanity is defined as being in full possession of human qualities, then are police officers really human?

See also: adulthood.  If you act like a child, are you really an adult?

And by "you" I mean you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: SplittingAces: asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.

It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.

Strange how the arguments against "Defund The Police" and "Abolish The Police" sound suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's fearmongering.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wf4cea5oObY]


Fixed that for you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shocking part is that anybody would be shocked.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Bith Set Me Up: SplittingAces: asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.

It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.

Strange how the arguments against "Defund The Police" and "Abolish The Police" sound suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's fearmongering.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wf4cea5oObY]

Fixed that for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


In 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown to protest the firing of Eric Garner's murderer, and instead of NYC descending into pandemonium, the opposite occurred as crime *decreased* significantly.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this woman used the word in a hurtful manner, but i have to ask the question, if the word is all over popular culture, specifically popular music, to the point it has been normalized, then what the hell are we doing as a culture?  only some of the people that enjoy the music can sing along aloud? 

can we finally decide if the word is so offensive that no one should say it or just accept that it has been normalized and is a surrogate for other words, like "dude"

i'm sure the little minded are rushing to color me a racist, but when i'm standing in line at the store with my young son and the guy in front of me is using the word endlessly, WTF
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: So, when does she get promoted?


The Untouchables Chief of police
Youtube os0P-NraF-g
 
sid244 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She was desensitized to racially offensive language by music and hearing people talk on the street."
So she's just "keepin it real"?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: asciibaron: docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop

most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.

If you focus on the negative you will be no use to any employer: law enforcement or otherwise.


you might want to have a look at the reality of most humans.  we've been awful to each other since the 3rd person showed up.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not who she is and the music made her do it so we all need to back off and leave her alone.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: asciibaron: docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop

most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.


If humanity is defined as being in full possession of human qualities, then are police officers really human?

See also: adulthood.  If you act like a child, are you really an adult?

And by "you" I mean you.


proof of one being awful to another.  that didn't take very long did it
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Begoggle: Bith Set Me Up: SplittingAces: asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.

It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.

Strange how the arguments against "Defund The Police" and "Abolish The Police" sound suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's fearmongering.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wf4cea5oObY]

Fixed that for you.

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

In 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown to protest the firing of Eric Garner's murderer, and instead of NYC descending into pandemonium, the opposite occurred as crime *decreased* significantly.


You're the FOX News poster child then, I guess.
I've never encountered one before, even on the internet, but if you're a real person, that's a damn shame.
What an embarrassment you are.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: this woman used the word in a hurtful manner, but i have to ask the question, if the word is all over popular culture, specifically popular music, to the point it has been normalized, then what the hell are we doing as a culture?  only some of the people that enjoy the music can sing along aloud?

can we finally decide if the word is so offensive that no one should say it or just accept that it has been normalized and is a surrogate for other words, like "dude"

i'm sure the little minded are rushing to color me a racist, but when i'm standing in line at the store with my young son and the guy in front of me is using the word endlessly, WTF



https://medium.com/afrosapiophile/why-do-white-people-want-to-use-the-n-word-like-theyre-down-2326272fe615

And as long as you're here:
https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/education/2013/02/05/what-does-redneck-really-mean/985473007/


But don't worry, I'm rushing to color you a racist, I already did it months ago.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: asciibaron: this woman used the word in a hurtful manner, but i have to ask the question, if the word is all over popular culture, specifically popular music, to the point it has been normalized, then what the hell are we doing as a culture?  only some of the people that enjoy the music can sing along aloud?

can we finally decide if the word is so offensive that no one should say it or just accept that it has been normalized and is a surrogate for other words, like "dude"

i'm sure the little minded are rushing to color me a racist, but when i'm standing in line at the store with my young son and the guy in front of me is using the word endlessly, WTF


https://medium.com/afrosapiophile/why-do-white-people-want-to-use-the-n-word-like-theyre-down-2326272fe615

And as long as you're here:
https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/education/2013/02/05/what-does-redneck-really-mean/985473007/


But don't worry, I'm rushing to color you a racist, I already did it months ago.


He's a big fan of book burning, too.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: But don't worry, I'm *not

*rushing to color you a racist, I already did it months ago.

Okay well maybe I was a bit hasty.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


Brilliant post. Thanks! Aloha!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: macadamnut: asciibaron: docsigma: Anyone who says that they "hate this farking world" has no business owning a gun, let alone being a cop

most cops come to this conclusion on week two of the job.  humans are farking awful to each other.


If humanity is defined as being in full possession of human qualities, then are police officers really human?

See also: adulthood.  If you act like a child, are you really an adult?

And by "you" I mean you.

proof of one being awful to another.  that didn't take very long did it


You need to hang out with better company, dude!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems stable. I'll assume they will take away her firearms as well while she's off duty

/they wont
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Bith Set Me Up: Begoggle: Bith Set Me Up: SplittingAces: asciibaron: austerity101: Abolish the police.

i'd like to know how you've setup your monitoring for the bot.

It's engagement bait. As soon as he's challenged, he'll explain why he's not actually advocating abolishing law enforcement, but rather this is a very popular slogan Democrats should run on.

Strange how the arguments against "Defund The Police" and "Abolish The Police" sound suspiciously similar to Tucker Carlson's fearmongering.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wf4cea5oObY]

Fixed that for you.

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

In 2019, the NYPD threw a temper-tantrum staged a slowdown to protest the firing of Eric Garner's murderer, and instead of NYC descending into pandemonium, the opposite occurred as crime *decreased* significantly.

You're the FOX News poster child then, I guess.
I've never encountered one before, even on the internet, but if you're a real person, that's a damn shame.
What an embarrassment you are.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I know who I actually am and what I actually stand for.
 
