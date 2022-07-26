 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Motels, Oingo Boingo, General Public, Lene Lovich, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #372. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello folks
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cattails are blooming
//Little balls of fuzz everywhere
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey mon
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I discovered this Youtube channel this weekend & it has some true gems on it.
Proper rabbit hole city
Shreikback - My Spine Is The Bassline, Despite Dense Weed Live Riverside 22.11.82
Youtube 8hegDJ6hjmQ
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yaay Lene Lovich!!!!!

Hi ever-body.

Y'know, there are watershed moments in each life; learning to ride a bike. Your first car.

I had one of them today. I got my First Senior Discount!!!! Oi...

At Goodwill.. Double Oi. Seven.

The good news? It was on THIS, for 10 dollars!

Fark user imageView Full Size

You know what THAT means?

I GOT A NEW TOY OH_EY_OH!!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x570]

/Cattails are blooming
//Little balls of fuzz everywhere


Like lizards in Florida...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Still alive, but one-eyed, so no playlist from me today.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I discovered this Youtube channel this weekend & it has some true gems on it.
Proper rabbit hole city
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8hegDJ6hjmQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Slap Bass. I really like this, very Heads-eque.

(Except for the multiplicity of Jedi Padawan rat tails. That boy needs to graduate, or switch to the darkside. Or grow 'em out and call himself "Hootie".)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Still alive, but one-eyed, so no playlist from me today.


Good to hear it went okay.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Still alive, but one-eyed, so no playlist from me today.


How long pirate, JV? Sounds bleak. No driving, sucking at darts...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: sucking at darts


i don't need a "procedure" for that...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a cover band over the weekend that played Specials, General Public, etc.

Not bad, not good either. Sounded more like:

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to step out for a hair appointment and will return ASAP.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Saw a cover band over the weekend that played Specials, General Public, etc.


I Like Bouncing boing boing boing . Not the Nine O'Clock News
Youtube HnpY2vCwvU0
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
buenas tardes , denizens !
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

perigee: How long pirate, JV? Sounds bleak. No driving, sucking at darts...


Only today for practical purposes, the patch goes on at bedtime for the next week.

I gave up my driver's license, being diabetic, I could possibly black out at the wheel, which would be a bad thing.

And I don't throw darts; I'm a 360-degree (spherical) hazard.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Claudia has interesting discussions

/I'm a nerd, maybe
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: And I don't throw darts; I'm a 360-degree (spherical) hazard.


So. You came in like a wrecking ball?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x570]

/Cattails are blooming
//Little balls of fuzz everywhere

Like lizards in Florida...


That's why they all on the screen. At least that's the excuse mine give me even though they are way over the weight limit for what a screen can support.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been good for a long time. I have to post this with this song, I'm sorry...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


It makes me happy.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: And I don't throw darts; I'm a 360-degree (spherical) hazard.


I dunno, that sounds kinda cool - you could be like a darts sprinkler!

Howdy all!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I be here. I think.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here. I think.


I'm your witness.
You be.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi people and cats.
Present.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here comes the Mirror Man...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Still alive, but one-eyed, so no playlist from me today.


Hope everything went well and in a day or two you will be two-eyed.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi people and cats.
Present.


There's at least a cat here.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
((Speculation about who was the titular 'Mirror Man' was ended in 1988 when, during interviews to promote the band's Greatest Hits album, Oakey revealed that it was about Adam Ant. Oakey had become concerned that Ant was starting to believe his own publicity, and was in danger of losing touch with reality. Oakey had avoided revealing this at the time for fear of offending the song's subject.))
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know of Mirror People but that's a different L&R song.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi people and cats.
Present.


Did Lion return from his adventure yet?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.


Adam Ant is almost pirate like
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.


how about some VERY NSFW pirate metal:

ALESTORM - Fucked With An Anchor (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube th4Czv1j3F8
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is lovely :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Hi people and cats.
Present.

There's at least a cat here.


There are a couple here. A/C came on and they decided to put in an appearance
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.

Adam Ant is almost pirate like


Not dandy highwaymen-like?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.

Adam Ant is almost pirate like

Not dandy highwaymen-like?


[whynotboth.jpg]
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!


My Personal Fav.

Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat
Youtube ar7DgREshAk
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.


Tadah!
Friggin' In The Riggin'
Youtube Q12Aj8aKhLE
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
May John_McGeoch RIP <3
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Vandals "Pirate's Life" (Kung Fu Records) [Official]
Youtube 8wlXcQaxrqU
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.

how about some VERY NSFW pirate metal:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/th4Czv1j3F8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.

how about some VERY NSFW pirate metal:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/th4Czv1j3F8]


My kitteh was just doing NSFW things. :p
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Nesher: I hereby demand some sort of Pirate song for Jason Vatch this week!!!
My demand is vague and unenforcable!
I don't even know what a Pirate New Wave/Alternative song would sound like, but I enjoy shouting!
Also, hello, Happy Tuesday to the gang.

Tadah!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q12Aj8aKhLE]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: May John_McGeoch RIP <3


And also Our Lord and Saviour, Beep.

/obscure to everyone but djslowdive
//don't worry if you don't get it
 
