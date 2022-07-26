 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species. Natives of planet Melmac approve   (ktul.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Polish institute, Invasive species, Genetic pollution, Introduced species, cats, Invasion biology terminology, Island restoration, alien invasive species  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 1:17 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Cats should be indoor animals, if they are let outside they should be treated as feral cats.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cats are no different than most other pets.  They're fine in the house.  They're not part of the native ecosystem and don't belong outside.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
keep your cats inside, folks. they will be plenty happy with the attention you give them. plus they won't get hit by a car
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Die hoomans!"
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, "are 100% met by the cat," he said.

Probably met by the humans there too
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alien beings?  This cannot come as "news" to anyone who has known a cat for any length of time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yup -- they're tiny little adorable murder machines.  Should live indoors.

I was much more intrigued by this headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He was only commenting about the heat.  I am disappoint.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
1 of 101 uses for a dead cat
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My black cat is a space alien, which is why he's named Stitch :P
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x315]1 of 101 uses for a dead cat


helios-i.mashable.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"A Polish scientific institute".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Predation by domestic cats is the number-one direct, human-caused threat to birds in the United States and Canada. In the United States alone, outdoor cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds every year."

Maybe there are more invasive species than hoomans.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still have no problem with the fact that DOGS murder people every year, just saying

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_States
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: keep your cats inside, folks. they will be plenty happy with the attention you give them. plus they won't get hit by a car


Or shot by a pissed off neighbor.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
nobody got the ALF reference.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x315]1 of 101 uses for a dead cat

[helios-i.mashable.com image 202x202]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x315]1 of 101 uses for a dead cat


Jerry Penacoli used live ones.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The name of my next cat will be Invasive alien species No. 1,787.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Your cats will live longer if they stay inside.

Whether that's a positive depends on your relationship with your cats.
 
Thingster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElwoodCuse: keep your cats inside, folks. they will be plenty happy with the attention you give them. plus they won't get hit by a car

Or shot by a pissed off neighbor.


You mean an ecologically concerned neighbor, doing his part to minimize human-caused environmental impacts to the local fauna.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.