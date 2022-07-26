 Skip to content
(CNN)   Three. Three sets of human remains found at receding Lake Mead. Ah ah ah   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surface water is for losers.
Real water comes from wells.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side at least a few missing persons cases are going to be solved.

Besides that there is no up side.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the number isn't higher; but, as they say, "day ain't over yet."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bob?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So far.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did they find the bomber yet?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's going to be more, people who merely had the misfortune to win at a mob casino that doesn't like winners.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Did they find the bomber yet?


Sources say scientists are still trying to locate the worst. transmitter. ever.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's it?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thoreny: On the plus side at least a few missing persons cases are going to be solved.

Besides that there is no up side.


The mob will have a more difficult time hiding bodies. So, there's that.
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quote from the former Mayor of Las Vegas Oscar Goldman

"But he added that a lot of his former clients seemed interested in

"climate control" - mob speak for keeping the lake level up and bodies down in their watery graves."
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All sorts of lost and hidden cars being found in there as well.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


DEAD I AM THE ONE
ACCUMULATING SON
SLIPPING THROUGH THE BREEZE
COUNTING ALL THE TREES

RAMP OFF THE DITCHES AND
ADD UP THE WITCHES
I COUNT IN THE BACK OF MY
DRAGULA
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You son of a biatch! You built the reservoir, but you left the bodies, didn't you?! You son of a biatch, you built the reservoir, and you only moved the headstones! YOU ONLY MOVED THE HEADSTONES! WHY?! WHY?!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gopher321: Bob?


Depp
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Surface water is for losers.
Real water comes from wells.


Like this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWZf_RBcB_Y
 
