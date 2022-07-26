 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Headline in the form of a question means we already know the answer   (aljazeera.com) divider line
21
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US can't do anything about it unless and until it does not inconvenience Joe Manchin.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is FARK.

The answer is "C" ..... the answer is always "C"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again with selfish, entitled a-holes thinking they have a "right" to breathable air, drinkable water, habitable climates or that their whiny little lives are more important than record corporate profits and share holder dividends
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late. Yes or no answer, it's too late. Dying people out front should have told you.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd been paying attention, you'd realize they already swung into action a few decades ago, capturing weak govts like USA and Britain and altering the rules to increase the rate that they can steal everything

They think their obscene wealth will help them ride out the coming collapse. They're probably right
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rancher: It's too late. Yes or no answer, it's too late. Dying people out front should have told you.


yup. just relax, and enjoy the end of the world

It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Youtube 8OyBtMPqpNY
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 815x383]


He never said that, and you just have to look around to see that the statement is objectively wrong. Even if it was right, by the time the US came around it would be well past too late.

It's already too late and the US is still playing with 'possibilities.'
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 815x383]


Well we saved your stupid ass so shut up. I guess he already has.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as there is enough money to make a profit and pay off politicians the status quo will stay.

So either the profit margin goes to or below zero...or a sizable portion of the global population dies off....nothing much will change.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 815x383]

He never said that, and you just have to look around to see that the statement is objectively wrong. Even if it was right, by the time the US came around it would be well past too late.

It's already too late and the US is still playing with 'possibilities.'


That means we need to find all the fossil fuel barons (including Manchin) and execute them all, painfully. We shouldn't allow them to live on their wealth, able to move where climate change hasn't effected an area yet, after successfully destroying the ecosystem that we all rely on. We'll be breathing air soon from cans imported from Druidia (yes, that's a Spaceballs reference) because the wealthy people would rather hoard their money instead of being slightly less wealthy and put their money into trying to fix this broken environment.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rancher: It's too late. Yes or no answer, it's too late. Dying people out front should have told you.


Toby ruins it for everyone
Youtube Uc1vrO6iL0U
 
Alebak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We need more heavily armed cops to deal with the people who are angry about climate change! SOLVING THE PROBLEM ONCE AND FOR ALL!"

"But-"

"ONCE AND FOR ALL."
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Only if it doesn't inconvenience their owners.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It will take the deaths of tens, possibly hundreds of millions before anything will be done.  It won't be too late at that point.  It will just take a way longer time to remediate the problem.  And of course vast numbers of species will have been exterminated as well.

But even then they might not do it.

100 million dead in the US would spur a lot of action.  The same amount in China might not.

Kill off a couple billion though and the problem will sort itself, eventually.

Earth will be fine.  Our ability to thrive on it?  Not so much.
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Yes. There'll be wars. Fought for the same reason most wars in ancient times were fought for: food. They'd use religion or glory or whatever as an excuse, but it was always about food. Farmlands and people to work that land."

Project hail mary
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: It will take the deaths of tens, possibly hundreds of millions before anything will be done.  It won't be too late at that point.  It will just take a way longer time to remediate the problem.  And of course vast numbers of species will have been exterminated as well.

But even then they might not do it.

100 million dead in the US would spur a lot of action.  The same amount in China might not.

Kill off a couple billion though and the problem will sort itself, eventually.

Earth will be fine.  Our ability to thrive on it?  Not so much.


There are ways to cool the earth relatively quickly they just cost $$$$$$$
 
