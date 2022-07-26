 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   And the oil company would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those meddling kids and their dog   (theverge.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Petroleum, giant pipeline, Colonial Pipeline, gallons of fuel, Colonial Pipeline Company, E&E News, Oil spill, largest onshore fuel spill  
•       •       •

1554 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil and Gas Prices rise on news they have to clean up a spill
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fortunately, the company says its testing "has confirmed no impacts to water supply wells."


Sure, Jan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Republicans: Polluting industries can monitor themselves.
The industries: We rely on people to tell us if we're polluting.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Republicans: Polluting industries can monitor themselves.
The industries: We rely on people to tell us if we're polluting.


How can they not notice? For those that think they noticed but tried to keep it quiet, I'd ask if middle management gets bigger bonuses for productivity or covetous.
/ I think I know the answer.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In unrelated news. gas has increased sale costs again to cover the fact only 1.75 gallon of every 2 gals they pumped made it to the final destination?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Walker: Republicans: Polluting industries can monitor themselves.
The industries: We rely on people to tell us if we're polluting.

How can they not notice? For those that think they noticed but tried to keep it quiet, I'd ask if middle management gets bigger bonuses for productivity or covetous.
/ I think I know the answer.


Yeah, wouldn't a leak cause a noticeable, measurable loss of pressure in the system?  Or do they just not give a shiat about the pressure in their pipelines?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "Fortunately, the company says its testing "has confirmed no impacts to water supply wells."


Sure, Jan.


What, you think they might not be truthful? I find that hard to believe.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Better get some third party testing done yesterday
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Hartford, Illinois. The town where water burns, they would pump fuel from the refinery in to barges on the Mississippi.  The amount the pumped and the amount in the barges never lined up but they kept going.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Priapetic: DRTFA: Walker: Republicans: Polluting industries can monitor themselves.
The industries: We rely on people to tell us if we're polluting.

How can they not notice? For those that think they noticed but tried to keep it quiet, I'd ask if middle management gets bigger bonuses for productivity or covetous.
/ I think I know the answer.

Yeah, wouldn't a leak cause a noticeable, measurable loss of pressure in the system?  Or do they just not give a shiat about the pressure in their pipelines?


Depends on how bad the leak was, I guess. It was 2 million gallons of oil over how long?
 
sefert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Republicans: Polluting industries can monitor themselves.
The industries: We rely on people to tell us if we're polluting.


The next time someone spouts off on the efficiency of the private sector vs the government point out these asshats had no idea that they
1. had a pipeline actively leaking spilling their profits all over the ground.
2. had no idea they were short 2 MFing MILLION gallons of oil.

very efficient.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sefert: Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.


Except for NASA and tax collection, redundancies are frivolous extravagances that cut into the bottom line.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As penny pinching as these companies are, they don't have system that will detect a 2 million gallon leak?  I am sure they'd fire someone who lost 2 million gallons.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
keysone xl more like keystone light amirite
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the third gas leak in Charlotte in one week what the hell
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sefert: Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.


I've also noticed a handful of mildly concerning symptoms. I'm probably just overreacting though.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sefert: Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.


I imagine it went something like this...

If {
  cost of repair/maint. of those lines > (loss of revenue from leaked oil + slowed production + fines if and only if caught) }
Then {
  ignore and/or cover up }
Else {
  pass the buck to someone else's dept. }
Reap your bonus for not causing problems
 
Anim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "Fortunately, the company says its testing "has confirmed no impacts to water supply wells."


Sure, Jan.


The oil company would never lie to us!

"The company had previously reported that the spill released 63,000 gallons of gasoline shortly after the spill was discovered."

Oh wait...
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sefert: Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.


Our plans for the inevitable relocation north were leaked in the 90's documentary "Canadian bacon"
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was this a pipeline? I thought they had meters and stuff that tell you if theres a loss in pressure.
 
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sefert: Up here in Canada - if there was a leak, there's all kinds of systems that register a loss in pressure immediately.  Newer systems even have automatic shutdowns.  How the hell are the safety procedures so crappy down there that literally millions of gallons could spill unnoticed?

Given the "everything if fine" response from the company, they seem unworried about consequences.

I don't know for sure, but I think the United States may be in trouble.


Yup. There's typically a sensor at every joint in the line, and if there's a loss of pressure along the way, alarms go off.

In theory anyway.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: As penny pinching as these companies are, they don't have system that will detect a 2 million gallon leak?  I am sure they'd fire someone who lost 2 million gallons.


Nah, just reassign them to their most northern site, where ever that may be, and Joe Employee will quit a week into the next winter season.  And give them a 2% raise with relocation $ so everything looks 'Happy Happy, Joy Joy!.'
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Was this a pipeline? I thought they had meters and stuff that tell you if theres a loss in pressure.


I think Colonial were the guys that got hacked. They may not cyber too good no more.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A reminder that the only thing hacked on the pipeline was their billing software. They didn't shut it down because the hack caused safety issues, they shut it down because it would affect their profit margin.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/photochop for phone FTW
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "Fortunately, the company says its testing "has confirmed no impacts to water supply wells."


Sure, Jan.


It's the Colonial Pipeline Company.

Do you think Chief Technology Officer Gaius Baltar would *lie* to us about that?

Frak off, gods-damn hippie
 
Kraig57
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "Fortunately, the company says its testing "has confirmed no impacts to water supply wells."


Sure, Jan.


That's because the wells are already polluted from previous spills that nobody found out about.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.