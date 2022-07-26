 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Naked, armed, and doing pushups in the middle of the highway is no way to spend your Thursday, sir   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, Michigan, Firearm, 46-year-old man, middle of a Michigan highway, Gun, Cadillac, Michigan, Cannon  
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rapid City is up around Traverse City. Crazy shiat up there.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Michigan State Police sergeant and a Wexford County deputy took the man into protective custody, they said. He was taken to Munson Hospital Cadillac for an evaluation.


Poor guy got Munsoned.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Rapid City is up around Traverse City. Crazy shiat up there.


Things move pretty fast there, huh?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Combustion: Sword and Shield: Rapid City is up around Traverse City. Crazy shiat up there.

Things move pretty fast there, huh?


Contrary to how you may think from the name, no. Basically nothing but rednecks, guns, and insanity. It gets more sane around TC itself, but only a little.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Officials said they determined the man possessed a valid Michigan CPL.

Concealed Pistol License.
But if he was naked where did he conceal the gun?

/you don't wanna know
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Officials said they determined the man possessed a valid Michigan CPL.

Concealed Pistol License.
But if he was naked where did he conceal the gun?

/you don't wanna know


His prison wallet.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a good example of someone who doesn't need to be incarcerated. This is a mental health issue and a prison is not the proper place for this person.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Walker: Officials said they determined the man possessed a valid Michigan CPL.

Concealed Pistol License.
But if he was naked where did he conceal the gun?

/you don't wanna know

His prison wallet.


The CPL doesn't mean he HAS to conceal it, just that if he chose to shove it into his prison wallet, he could not be prosecuted.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Rapid City is up around Traverse City. Crazy shiat up there.


Any city with City in its name tends to be crazy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's new, and we haven't got all the bugs worked out quite yet

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This is a good example of someone who doesn't need to be incarcerated. This is a mental health issue and a prison is not the proper place for this person.


Not possible, they wouldn't give someone with mental health issues a CPL, right?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He sounds white.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If not for the gun this guy would be my hero.  You left out the part where the guy was DANCING, submitter.  Which is like at least the third most important part.  Way to be a part of the disinformation problem.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The people who do naked pushups in public are never the ones you want to see doing naked pushups.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Asphalt in summer and naked push-ups? Good times.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess there was no need for a concealed carry license.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sword and Shield: Rapid City is up around Traverse City. Crazy shiat up there.

Any city with City in its name tends to be crazy.


Don't tell NYC that. They'll get up in your face and ask if "you gotta problem widdat?"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

king of vegas: This is a good example of someone who doesn't need to be incarcerated. This is a mental health issue and a prison is not the proper place for this person.


Gun ownership is also not the place for this person.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Tuesday, my dude
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Asphalt in summer and naked push-ups? Good times.


Full body depilatory brought to you by MDOT.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: This is a good example of someone who doesn't need to be incarcerated. This is a mental health issue and a prison is not the proper place for this person.


Unless he was on meth.....or ecstasy??
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

crzybtch: king of vegas: This is a good example of someone who doesn't need to be incarcerated. This is a mental health issue and a prison is not the proper place for this person.

Unless he was on meth.....or ecstasy??


Sounds more like bath salts
 
