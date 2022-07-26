 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN fact-finders unlock the secret of why diesel costs more than regular gas. Stay tuned for more explosive reveals including why Ferraris cost more than Fiestas, Wagyu beef more than roadkill, and a night at the Bellagio more than Motel 6   (cnn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the reverse in Europe. Diesel fuel is taxed less than gasoline fuel to encourage drivers to use vehicles that are diesel. Apparently diesel vehicles can run clearer and/or be less polluting than gas-powered cars.

/Or so I think.
//I could be mistaken.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, diesel was cheaper per gallon compared to gasoline up until 2004. After this date, gasoline has consistently been less than diesel."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: It's the reverse in Europe. Diesel fuel is taxed less than gasoline fuel to encourage drivers to use vehicles that are diesel. Apparently diesel vehicles can run clearer and/or be less polluting than gas-powered cars.

/Or so I think.
//I could be mistaken.


Depends on how it's measured.  Diesel combustion puts out more pollutants per GALLON, but diesel is more efficient so that gallon creates more energy, and therefore per MILE it is cleaner.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's George W. Bush's fault, but of course that's nowhere in the article.

/clean diesel is better diesel
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, let's ask Volkswagen.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, which one tastes better?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's George W. Bush's fault, but of course that's nowhere in the article.

/clean diesel is better diesel


But, is it as good as clean coal?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snocone: I know, let's ask Volkswagen.


I was heartbroken when that mpg-scandal broke.  I had my heart set on a 44mpg VW TDI.  VW used to have an entire diesel-only parking lot.
 
advex101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

snocone: Marcus Aurelius: It's George W. Bush's fault, but of course that's nowhere in the article.

/clean diesel is better diesel

But, is it as good as clean coal?


Even coal companies have given up on that one.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Diesel cost more because they most of it to make Cuervo Gold.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: snocone: I know, let's ask Volkswagen.

I was heartbroken when that mpg-scandal broke.  I had my heart set on a 44mpg VW TDI.  VW used to have an entire diesel-only parking lot.


VW was not the only one doing it, they just got the brunt of the media attention, and they weren't even remotely the worst offender!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the crazy thing is that in the middle of the week, a night at the bellagio is roughly the same as a night at motel 6
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: snocone: I know, let's ask Volkswagen.

I was heartbroken when that mpg-scandal broke.  I had my heart set on a 44mpg VW TDI.  VW used to have an entire diesel-only parking lot.


Many moons ago, my mechanic father discovered that if you put the 1600 CC head on the 1800 CC standard diesel VW watercooled engine, the compression nearly doubled and the MPG went from high 38ish to roughly 45 - 60, depending on wind speed and direction; it also completely eliminated the need for glow plugs except for the most cold of winter days. I had a real issue with that *once* in the dead of winter in SC and had fun trying to get her lit with one working glow plug (they always ate glow plugs) but it was eventually possible.

Other fun benefits: no starter? no problem. Push it downhill and pop the clutch. No alternator and/or battery? No problem: those engines never needed fancy-schmantzy electronics, they just farking RAN. If the engine lit, that was all it needed and the rest was a matter of "Hmm, headlights and console lights seem a little dim oh well".

I genuinely miss my diesel Dashers, those things could climb sand dunes in reverse and pull 3/4 ton trucks out of the mud. Kinda loud tho.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Umm it's not that different for sure. Subby getting over excited.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: AirForceVet: It's the reverse in Europe. Diesel fuel is taxed less than gasoline fuel to encourage drivers to use vehicles that are diesel. Apparently diesel vehicles can run clearer and/or be less polluting than gas-powered cars.

/Or so I think.
//I could be mistaken.

Depends on how it's measured.  Diesel combustion puts out more pollutants per GALLON, but diesel is more efficient so that gallon creates more energy, and therefore per MILE it is cleaner.


Yeah that.  European diesels can be insanely efficient.   American cars are simply too damn big.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm old enough to remember when it was cheaper than gasoline.
 
