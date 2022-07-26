 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Jared Kushner says he had cancer in the White House, and he wasn't even talking about TFG   (huffpost.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kush is a cancer on society has always been clear. With a waste of a human being it unfortunate cancer lost to the volume of shiat in Kush's body
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFG would have disowned him had he known.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better luck next time cancer.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jared Kushner Says He Had Thyroid Cancer In White House And Hid It From Donald Trump


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So close...
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It never kills the people you hope it will.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wasn't off begging other Governments for loans and/or special business privileges....I had cancer!  See now don't you feel bad for me?"

Who the fark tells their wife they have cancer.........the day AFTER they find out?   What kind of farked up relationship is that?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice


Gilbert Gottfried dies, but Hugo the Living Doll remains.  That's clearly proof that there is no God... or that there IS a God and he hates us so farking much.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: somedude210: Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice

Gilbert Gottfried dies, but Hugo the Living Doll remains.  That's clearly proof that there is no God... or that there IS a God and he hates us so farking much.


Was Kissenger not a clue?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: somedude210: Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice

Gilbert Gottfried dies, but Hugo the Living Doll remains.  That's clearly proof that there is no God... or that there IS a God and he hates us so farking much.

Was Kissenger not a clue?


We already knew that Kissinger, Queen Elizabeth II, and Keith Richards are in a tontine with the Devil.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: somedude210: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: somedude210: Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice

Gilbert Gottfried dies, but Hugo the Living Doll remains.  That's clearly proof that there is no God... or that there IS a God and he hates us so farking much.

Was Kissenger not a clue?

We already knew that Kissinger, Queen Elizabeth II, and Keith Richards are in a tontine with the Devil.


It all went down hill after Abe Vagoda
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As diagnosed by Dr. Ronny Jackson?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rand Paul visited?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uh-huh.  And...?

/You didn't have health insuranace?
//You couldn't pay your deductible?
///It interfered with your plans to be a pile of walking, talking crap?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One. 'Your test results came back from Walter Reed,' he said. 'It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'"

O, the horrors of publicly funded, government-run healthcare.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: somedude210: Playing for sympathy? Is that why we never heard him talk?

/Still can't imagine him speaking without Gilbert Gottfried's voice

Gilbert Gottfried dies, but Hugo the Living Doll remains.  That's clearly proof that there is no God... or that there IS a God and he hates us so farking much.


Mulvaney seemed so sympathetic, I wonder if he showed Kuschner his special collection of shrunken heads to cheer him up.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He didn't die so that proves he's a rich POS because those people never die.  Only the good die young.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: "I wasn't off begging other Governments for loans and/or special business privileges....I had cancer!  See now don't you feel bad for me?"

Who the fark tells their wife they have cancer.........the day AFTER they find out?   What kind of farked up relationship is that?


The kind of person who diligently makes sure his assets are in order before informing his parasitic life partner
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"'I'm the president,'" Trump replied ... "I know everything."

I'd bet good money he actually believes that
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump would have banned Kushner from the White House because Trump believes cancer is contagious.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory

[Fark user image image 274x184]


You can practically feel the smug as he name-dropped.
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah well, better luck next time Thyroid Cancer.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Normally I wouldn't wish cancer on my worst enemy, because I have seen first hand it's ravages before it takes a loved one

But for Jared and his in laws, I'll make this one exception....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really don't care, do u?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So he's playing the fake sympathy card with that "late 90s online teen angst" flavor?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

enry: TFG would have disowned him had he known.


He knew.

Getting an early post is more important than reading.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I do not believe any thing this lying POS says.
NOT A THING
Even if there was a germ of a truth to start, it would be completely wrapped up in lies.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, almost forgot,,,
Send Donations!
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"He wrote that he told only his wife Ivanka Trump, colleague Avi Berkowitz, Trump deputy assistant Cassidy Luna and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
"I didn't tell anyone at the White House ― including the president," he wrote."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that's the first time I've ever felt sympathetic towards cancer.
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kind of feel bad for the cancer
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's what Kushner gets for hanging around windmills.

Windmill/bag of hot air. Same difference.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh no. Anyway. Go on Kushner, get your treatment, don't worry about payment/insurance/bills like the majority of Americans do, and get f*cked.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guy that was part of an administration with history of Lying, says he had Cancer?

... In an excerpt of "Breaking History: A White House Memoir"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I almost felt sorta sorry for him, then I heard the title of his book and went right to wishing the cancer would kill him.

Republicans: making you root for cancer since ... a long, long time ago.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.  Does it hurt? I hope it hurts.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He had cancer, or he was a cancer?
We all knew the second one, and hopefully the first one gets another chance at bat.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Counter-point: Cancer had Jared Kushner.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: enry: TFG would have disowned him had he known.

He knew.

Getting an early post is more important than reading.

"I didn't tell anyone at the White House ― including the president," he wrote.


Why didn't he tell TFG, a known germophobe who doesn't like anyone sick being around him?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Generally it's frowned upon to root for the disease. But in the case of Jared "It's our stockpile. The public can't have our stockpile." Kushner, I hope the cancer comes back, and spreads all the way to his balls.
 
advex101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump prefers son-in-laws who don't get cancer.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One. 'Your test results came back from Walter Reed,' he said. 'It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'"

O, the horrors of publicly funded, government-run healthcare.


Everyone remembers the first time they got the news about their cancer while traveling to a Louis Vuitton store opening. Tale as old as time. So relatable.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WTF Cancer!?! You had ONE job!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's amusing that millions of responses to this will be strangers wishing the cancer would kill him.

A normal person would observe that and rethink the way he behaves, but I'm guessing this asshole won't.

He'll think, "They hate me because I am superior and make them feel bad about themselves."

Just like his father-in-law.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: O, the horrors of publicly funded, government-run healthcare.


Government funded health care is a real pain in the ass - like that time I had a colonoscopy without anesthesia.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cancer is antifa?
 
