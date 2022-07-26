 Skip to content
(CNN)   Watch the skies   (cnn.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images.thewest.com.auView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm at 47.3 degrees North, so no problem.
 
alitaki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [i.pinimg.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came to post this. Leaving happy.

Incidentally, tragically short run for such a great show.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So China can just let their trash fall wherever?  Are they not responsible for where it lands?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [i.pinimg.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is what I was going to post.  So, well done, and I sympathize with you having the same kind of brain as myself.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put that sucker downtown Beijing.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So China can just let their trash fall wherever?  Are they not responsible for where it lands?


Of course they are.   They don't care.  No one can make them.

Arguing that NASA is anti intellectual for not wanting uncontrolled re entry of big space trash is so Chinese government.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it wasn't an act of war with a nuclear nation, I would say we should test some of our anti-ballistic missile weapons on Chinese rockets before they leave the troposphere and become a danger.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this the one with the Andromeda strain?
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Put that sucker downtown Beijing.


Beijing is at 39 degrees north latitude...

I'd laugh a lot that happened.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not gonna help my driving but the internet says to...
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can track 'Object C' yourself at:
https://www.n2yo.com/?s=53241
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Read all the instructions with bright blue eyes.
 
oldfool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't look up
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfool: Don't look up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [i.pinimg.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


Kinda depressing but if her Twitter page is legit her, and the youtube is also hers... kinda seems like she fell off the face of the planet.

https://twitter.com/EllenAMuth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqbV0SjASsqkpcW_MddDozA
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x360]


Thank you, I was trying to remember why I was misreading the headline like that.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So China can just let their trash fall wherever?  Are they not responsible for where it lands?


What are we gonna do, send them a bill?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rfenster: You can track 'Object C' yourself at:
https://www.n2yo.com/?s=53241


See also: http://www.satflare.com/track.asp?q=53240&sid=2#TOP

I don't know what the distinction is between 53240 and 53241.
 
