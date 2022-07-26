 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So... has anyone heard from Mindy?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting she's on the planet Ork by now.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mindy?  Mindy's not here.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mindy looks like she'll bust out a bottle of wine and start reading crappy poetry. I hate Mindy.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 mg will demolish someone who doesn't smoke weed at all and is barely breakfast for a proper stoner.

That being said, it's more likely it was the weekend and she wasn't working. Some folks need to log off.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well nanu nanu.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a fresh out of college English teacher that was a Pam Dawber look alike in HS. No I could not get up to go to the board.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor ^ becky ?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100mg is quite a bit of THC.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige Mindy, NO!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's Becky.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's contemplating the little man in the boat.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Mindy?  Mindy's not here.


Mindy? Mindy? Who the fark is Mindy?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.


Urban dictionary-- what is a z job?

<many varied definitions none of which make sense behind a 7-11>

Your comment still doesn't make sense.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: BigMax: Mindy?  Mindy's not here.

Mindy? Mindy? Who the fark is Mindy?


Who the mork is Mindy?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice haircut.

Life, Laugh, Get High AF.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Ponzholio: Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.

Urban dictionary-- what is a z job?

<many varied definitions none of which make sense behind a 7-11>

Your comment still doesn't make sense.


If you need to ask, you can't afford it
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aliens takin' our z jerrrbs
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Muta: 100mg is quite a bit of THC.


I was going to say that 100mg is a pretty hefty gummy for a first time tripper.

/Did you know you can buy a handle - 1.75 liters! - of brown liquor, a dangerous central nervous system depressant, over-the-counter...no medical card needed?  That's 40 shots!
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mindy appears to be basic as F.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard on the news that a semi hauling Doritos overturned on I-695. I start looking there.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Mindy - the human who feeds me?
Haven't seen her in three days, man.'
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A middle-aged, white, reporter woman with a Karen haircut missing for 3 days from Twitter? Why isn't CNN nerdgasming over this????
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably on a couch eating funyons and watching cartoons.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When a tweet of a tweet makes the main page - it's Fark.com!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
And man, the marijuanas have not been kind
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
100mg would not be a fun high for me.  I tap out at 10mg.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Sleeper_agent: Ponzholio: Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.

Urban dictionary-- what is a z job?

<many varied definitions none of which make sense behind a 7-11>

Your comment still doesn't make sense.

If you need to ask, you can't afford it


They're still $15 at the bowling alley as far as I know.
 
pd2001
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if she actually gave her report yesterday? Arielle apparently tweeted 30 minutes before, but nothing about her showing up in a poncho and crocs with a bag of Funyuns under each arm to do a live-at-five recap.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's a Karen-in-training.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: 100mg would not be a fun high for me.  I tap out at 10mg.


There is a timed release effect to edibles, and that 100 mg wouldn't be fun for me either.  Not in a OMG I'm so high way, but it would in the sense that I'd need 30 hours to shake it off.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hmmmm, WBAL, so that's Maryland.  Uh, hon?  You need a card to buy from MD dispos. So, she's visiting a legal state (NJ?), spouting crap (always), or burying the lede (probably).

Though I love the idea of her entering the plaid-dimension for a three day bender.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You don't eat a gummy like that all at once...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.vice.com/en/article/yvqbav/maureen-dowd-freaked-out-on-weed-chocolate-because-shes-stupid
 
Elzar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Nanu Nanu
// Now for some coke to wash it all down...
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mekkab: hmmmm, WBAL, so that's Maryland.  Uh, hon?  You need a card to buy from MD dispos. So, she's visiting a legal state (NJ?), spouting crap (always), or burying the lede (probably).

Though I love the idea of her entering the plaid-dimension for a three day bender.


TFA says it's delta-8.  She could have bought that at a gas station.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, 100mg is a crazy amount. There are some megachronic users who could handle it, but even for a chronic user, 10mg is a more normal dose. I'm only an occasional user and my happy place is 2-5mg. If she ate that, she'd passout, maybe puke, and generally have a terrible time for hours. She'd probably still be stoned the next day.

All that said, notice that death or serious injury isn't a possibility. Eating that is like chugging a quart of liquor, with the difference that alcohol would kill you.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: She's a Karen-in-training.


In training?  She looks like one of the ones that actually trains Karens.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: She's contemplating the little man in the boat.


Tingly Happy Completion?
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stovepipe: TFA says it's delta-8.


oh please, GTFOOHWTBS, Karen.  And have fun with your headache.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd assume, that if you bought 100 mg, the budtender person would give you a heads up that it's a lot.

Hell, I bought a salmon steak this morning, and the fishmonger person warned me that it had bones AND skin.  I can only imagine the complaint lodged with the grocery store about "this salmon had skin!"

Then again, Mindy could have opened a bag of Chuckles for all we know.

/I kind of want some Chuckles now, but not really.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: cameroncrazy1984: Sleeper_agent: Ponzholio: Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.

Urban dictionary-- what is a z job?

<many varied definitions none of which make sense behind a 7-11>

Your comment still doesn't make sense.

If you need to ask, you can't afford it

They're still $15 at the bowling alley as far as I know.


But you have to bring your own sausage-roller machine.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's out in the desert, in bat country.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Last I saw... I mean heard... Mindy was giving z-jobs behind the 7-11 on Parker Road to score her next gummy.


"Z-job"? That's when you stick a buttplug in someone's ear, saw your taint into their face to the rhythms of "Shave and a Haircut" and trim their pubic hair with a straight razor, correct?
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to start your first course with something light, such as the electric lettuce?  That's just an assumption, as I have no hempirical data to back it up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She woke up with a black guy and never went back
 
