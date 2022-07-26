 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hotel chef pursues fleeing pair who crashed pickup into shop front. Then things get really weird   (wiltshirelive.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Malmesbury, English-language films, town centre, Car safety, The Driver, Single-vehicle accident, Crash, Chef  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3-prod.adage.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angrily waving a cleaver, no doubt.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emmanuel, no violence.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we could go back in time and replace the Uvalde Chief of Police with a mother emu.
 
stuffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Lots of Emus in the news lately.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah a seriously raged emu would be a stopper.  They are not small birds, and they actually have serious business claws, not the usual bird talons.  They will open you up
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do it, Emmanuel!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: If only we could go back in time and replace the Uvalde Chief of Police with a British hotel chef.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: whatsupchuck: If only we could go back in time and replace the Uvalde Chief of Police with a British hotel chef.


Or an angry mother Emu.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they value my privacy, why do they need to install 31 cookies and other assorted tech garbage?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Is name's Wodders, 'e's an arsehole!(language NSFW)
It's an emu!!!
Youtube oDz1VvLHamw
 
fzumrk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're going to need a hotel detective to unravel that mess.
They Might Be Giants - (She Was A) Hotel Detective (Official Music Video)
Youtube w9-dwPTQjGg
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those things are not to be messed with...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Previously at the Old Bell Hotel
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh.

This past Sunday night here in rural Indiana there was a three-car chase through the middle of town with police in pursuit. The spousal unit followed it on the scanner for half an hour, cackling madly at the officers' commentary.

No idea how it ended.

yee

haw
 
