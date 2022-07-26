 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 153 of WW3: UKR grain shipments expected to resume in next few days. UKR says ORCs have made small gains in Donetsk area. Zelensky says ORCs waging "overt gas war" against Europe. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
58
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Moscow, WNBA star Brittney Griner, flows of Russian gas, Zaporizhia Oblast, gas demand reduction, Russian President  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*opens the door, turns the coffee pot on, and  starts setting the chairs up*. "Morning, why is the floor so sticky in here? What the hell was going on here last night?" *sighs, mops floor first.*
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: *opens the door, turns the coffee pot on, and  starts setting the chairs up*. "Morning, why is the floor so sticky in here? What the hell was going on here last night?" *sighs, mops floor first.*


<listens to PCB complain, slowly moves towards the huge vat of lube in the corner that he hasnt seen yet, puts it undercoat and leaves mumbling something about forgetting something in the car>
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, is it just me or have the Panzerknacker anti tank guys been hella busy this week? over 15 tanks/vehicles daily for some time now.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: *opens the door, turns the coffee pot on, and  starts setting the chairs up*. "Morning, why is the floor so sticky in here? What the hell was going on here last night?" *sighs, mops floor first.*

<listens to PCB complain, slowly moves towards the huge vat of lube in the corner that he hasnt seen yet, puts it undercoat and leaves mumbling something about forgetting something in the car>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 on July 26 regarding the Russian invasion

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, the conduct of air reconnaissance of UAVs of the operational-tactical level in the directions to the cities of Lutsk and Kovel was noted. The threat of missile and air strikes remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy fired barreled and rocket artillery at the areas of Khrinivka, Chernihiv region, and Tovstodubovo, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, he carried out fire strikes from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Borshchova, Loclonnik, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Dementiivka, Rubizhne, Duvanka, Mospanovo, Ruska Lozova, Chuguev, Klugino-Bashkirovka, Svitlychne, Pryshib and Slatine. He launched airstrikes near Zalyman and Mospanovo.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Nortsivka, Bogorodichny, Dolyna, Chepil, Hrushuvakhy and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy assault operations in the areas of the Disputed and National Nature Park "Holy Mountains" our soldiers successfully repulsed and threw the enemy back.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carries out artillery shelling.Assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Berestovo and Semigorye ended for the enemy with losses and retreats. But enemy units are trying to conduct an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsky, the fighting continues.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks along the line of contact. He also launched airstrikes near Veliky Artakovoye, Kaluga and Olhyny. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV.

In the Black Sea, outside the base points, there are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type. The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains.

Our aircraft and helicopters continue to launch air strikes on clusters of enemy manpower and military equipment in certain directions. The invaders continue to suffer significant losses in battles with Ukrainian soldiers.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning

📍Kharkiv region Again night

shelling of the city. Arrived in one of the districts of Kharkov, which is closer to the center. Hitting next to a building that has nothing to do with military infrastructure. There is no information about the victims yet.

Blows to Chuguev. There are hits on critical infrastructure. Rescuers continue to analyze the consequences of yesterday's destruction of the house of culture, where there are still people in the basement.

During the day, the occupiers attacked the Tsirkunivska community in the region, a residential building was damaged, and a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Balakliyska community.

📍Odesa Rashista

launched missiles from strategic aviation. Several missiles were shot down by air defense, but there are also arrivals.
In Odesa region, there are hits in private buildings of coastal villages, followed by fire. Rescuers are working on the ground. There are no previously injured.

📍Mykolaiv region

Missiles were fired from the occupied Kherson region in the city. In the Mykolaiv region, the port infrastructure was attacked. Also, a blow from the S-300 air defense system was struck in the Mykolaiv region

📍Dnipropetrovsk region, the

Russian army struck the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts.
In the Shirokivska community, the enemy targeted the village of Koshevo with barreled artillery. The power line was damaged. People were not injured.
Chervonohryhorivska and Marganets communities were covered with fire from MLRS, without casualties and destruction.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Major General Kyrylo Budanov will head the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

According to the address of the Head of the Ukrainian State, important personnel decisions were made yesterday, in particular, that the Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, will also head the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine.

The main task of this Committee is to prepare proposals to the President of Ukraine on the implementation of leadership, coordination and control over the activities of the intelligence agencies of our state.

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine was established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of June 17, 2020, No. 230/220.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
russia will hire citizens of Central Asian countries who live in remote regions or are behind bars for war against Ukraine- GUR

Also, in order not to announce mobilization, Russia is recruiting troops through private military companies, the Russian Guard and the LDPR. It is known about forcing the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions to sign "contracts" to participate in the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SBU declassifies Russia's plans for a pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

It is known that in order to carry out the so-called "expression of will", Russia is going to transfer more than 1 thousand tons to these regions. Russian "experts" and "volunteers" to shake up the situation on the ground. In addition, the enemy is actively bribing "voters" with food packages and starter packs of Russian mobile operators.

Measures to expose and document the offenses were carried out by SSU cyber specialists in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's translation. Sometimes they don't make the outcome very clear.

As of Tuesday morning, 18 Russian missiles struck the south of the country, - the head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim

"In the morning we had six Kh-59 missiles from airplanes and twelve S-300 missiles. Not all of them hit the target - some were shot down, some - past. Of those that hit, some of them were critical infrastructure and enterprises. They destroyed there three sections of the railway bridge, which did not work. It was very loud, but fortunately without casualties," Kim said on the Unified Telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | We Pushed them near Isum | Ruzzia Lost Su-25 and Ka-52
Youtube fXFPyHbtKp4
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 16 to July 22. Biggest highlights this week are the continued terror bombing of Ukraine and other war crimes by Russia (including trashing the grain deal in record time!) while the Ukrainian offensive in the Kherson region slowly rolls forward and maybe has some Russians trapped in a real hot pocket.

Oneirosshould be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's threadwhich should be mostly fresh until he is. Summary for July 9 to July 15 can be found here if you need to catch up on that.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EU countries seek deal on weakened plan to cut winter gas use • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube xCRq_W9ZpGs
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EU Finally Strikes Deal to Slash Gas Demand As Russia Starts Squeezing Taps Closed
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xCRq_W9ZpGs]


there's another thread going on right now about the gas. omg europe needs to get the hell over itself.

i'll pay this years heating bill no problem, that'll be my contribution to the war. If all i have to do is pay a buncha money to heat my home while thousands of ukrainians lose everything to keep the orcs at bay, i'll do it happily. Its literally the least i can do.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP civil war on Ukraine builds between MAGA, Reagan Republicans
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: also, is it just me or have the Panzerknacker anti tank guys been hella busy this week? over 15 tanks/vehicles daily for some time now.


There's a phrase I haven't heard in a long time!

Russians tried some I'll advised attacks in the NE, that the Ukrainians pointed included armor, which fits with T80 movements near there recently.

Also, I expect a certain amount of artillery plinking of dug in AFVs around Kherson and Melitopol.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prequeladventure.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [prequeladventure.com image 600x450]


It's a ghost, just imagine it's a gas
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wrote a thing again.

I will pronounce, and it will not be nonsense!


Transmission incoming...

Buffering ETA ~30+ minutes.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b
 
rue_in_winter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b


Seconded. The interview is with a sociologist, who provides some useful commentary but without a lot of impenetrable terminology. Goes well with the "12 reasons Russia sucks" article from Medium.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Omnivorous: One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b

Seconded. The interview is with a sociologist, who provides some useful commentary but without a lot of impenetrable terminology. Goes well with the "12 reasons Russia sucks" article from Medium.


Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article
 
Jesterling
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:


"It's not shut down completely. They're trying their best, but they simply fail. The good thing about this country is that everything fails, no matter what. That's why we joke that fascism could never work in Russia - because nothing works here. "



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another arms depot going up in smoke in Kharkiv.
Fark user imageView Full Size


and 3,2,1 🇷🇺: "whaaaa! It was grain!"
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In early, here for the booms (and increasingly to check up on a bunch of regular posters I've really come to care about)
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Irisclara:

Russia is going to win...

...win the big assoholes award.


Assholes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farkin' Uke: Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article


I think you're projecting. Ask most Americans what they think of Ukraine, and they'll ask if it's a new chicken sandwich. People are largely politically apathetic. I don't know that russians are that much different.
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fasahd: Farkin' Uke: Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article

I think you're projecting. Ask most Americans what they think of Ukraine, and they'll ask if it's a new chicken sandwich. People are largely politically apathetic. I don't know that russians are that much different.


Heck, ask some people about how they felt about Reagan dying:

"He's... dead?!"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b


that is really good, thank you. Valenumr is a smart one and a good contributor, but this is really top shelf.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can Ukrainian forces recapture Kherson from Russia?

Yes, I give my permission.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To the surprise of exactly no one outside of Russia, don't expect the orcs to be coming in over Odessa's beaches anytime soon.  Apparently poor planning, among other things, was one of the main reasons for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fasahd: Farkin' Uke: Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article

I think you're projecting. Ask most Americans what they think of Ukraine, and they'll ask if it's a new chicken sandwich. People are largely politically apathetic. I don't know that russians are that much different.


Not to mention they know to keep their opinions to themselves in the land of denouncement.

/ well a higher percent than in most places
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Farkin' Uke: Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article


My opinion no facts to support my opinion.

I think people do not worry unless it affects them personally. Most Russians are so far away from war. They go on with their life. Not protesting the war doesn't mean they are supporting the war. People are more concerned with working and getting food, and their family. They don't have time to think about war 1.000s of KM away.

Moi druzya think about it a little when at store and something missing. Then 2 seconds later they move on. And go back to hating their boss and their job. For most part people I talk too have no idea what to believe. Internet, news, and social media all are different.

Just my opinion.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Omnivorous: One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b

that is really good, thank you. Valenumr is a smart one and a good contributor, but this is really top shelf.


Good luck with hospital
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x743]


Belarus???
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GOP civil war on Ukraine builds between MAGA, Reagan Republicans

Is there any possible outcome where they both lose and go away?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fXFPyHbtKp4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


OK, I am starting to love this guys updates.  Relatively short, concise, with extremely good map info.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan with a new thread for us.  More thoughts on the southern front (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farkin' Uke: rue_in_winter: Omnivorous: One of the best reads of the week, explaining the Russian citizens' attitudes towards the government, posted yesterday by valenumr:

This is also worthy of a read. A Russians sociologist's take on the war situation:
https://jacobin.com/2022/07/russia-ukraine-war-media-public-apolitical-vladimir-putin?mc_cid=dae6ee9231&mc_eid=1ce397e55b

Seconded. The interview is with a sociologist, who provides some useful commentary but without a lot of impenetrable terminology. Goes well with the "12 reasons Russia sucks" article from Medium.

Ummm, I'd posit that most russians being "neither for the war nor against it" is them being FOR the war if they see no problems with it. This sociologist is just trying to paint a monstrous indifference as, "my tribe is not all monsters, I swear!"...

/it was interesting that only single digits respond, though
//got too mad to finish the article


That's humans.

I remember an old political cartoon - probably over 30 years old at this point, about the waste of life in foreign intervention, with the graves of a Soviet soldier in Afghanistan and a US soldier in Vietnam.

The punchline was that most Americans couldn't even find Vietnam on a map.

People tend to be indifferent.

Here's another example - can you name the war that has also been called "Africa's World War"?  Millions dead.  Worst war for death toll since WWII.  Ended less than 20 years ago, so recent history.  And you are likely living in a state with a free and open media.

Heck, can you tell me if there are still US forces in Iraq, and if so, what are they doing?

Or what the US military has been doing in Syria?

People just don't care.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Good morning, everyone.

[Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heathen!  Burn the witch!

It's coffee!  (Or in my case, coming off an 8hour shift on my 'day off', whiskey)...
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine wants big banks to be prosecuted for 'war crimes,' Zelenskyy's top economic aide says
 
