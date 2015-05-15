 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   One of those pesky things about being rich on holiday are those spinning helicopter blades, sometimes they get in your way   (thesun.ie) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a DarWin!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was chopped by the chopper?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vic Morrow can relate.
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I believe we've found the modern guillotine!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's nothing to lose your head over.

/The rich are not like you and I.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Vic Morrow can relate.


Vic morrow didn't intentionally walk into the rear blades like this idiot.  The fact everything about that shoot was against protocol or outright illegal and nobody went to jail is nuts.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He wasn't gonna cure cancer anyway
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the number of people i've seen was towards or near spinning props would blow your mind. i once saw a dog jump into one, it was horrifying. For some reason some brains have trouble with "the blurry thing is really dangerous, stay away."  in low light it can be even harder to see them.

\don't loose focus around spinning props.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unless there was a language barrier I'm not sure why he'd walk towards the tail rotor, that's the first thing any helicopter pilot will tell you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Before walking into the helicopter blades, he asked his friends, "What am I, chopped liver?!"

/They replied, "You are now!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The cause is being investigated but it remains unclear why this happened - or was allowed to happen when rotor blades pose such an obvious danger."

Yeah how could this happen?

Witnesses screamed at Jack to stop as he walked towards the helicopter -

Workers at the helipad claim he turned around and returned to the runway as the craft was in the process of being shut down

Oh it's because he walked in to it after people told him not to.

Terrible, sad, wasteful tragedy, but it's not exactly a mystery.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In my day, we knew to avoid this kind of thing because Raiders of the Lost Ark taught us what happens when flesh meets spinning propellers.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
explains the haircut.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the number of people i've seen was towards or near spinning props would blow your mind. i once saw a dog jump into one, it was horrifying. For some reason some brains have trouble with "the blurry thing is really dangerous, stay away."  in low light it can be even harder to see them.

\don't loose focus around spinning props.


this is why you put those cool led lights like on bike or car tires that can make a cool picture at speed.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.


But you see it was a rich, white male that died so...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
tjmull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's gotta be quite a selfie.
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.

But you see it was a rich, white male that died so...


Yeah, but it was the UK. They hate white men as much as the internet sjw's
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.


A rich white guy died. A poor person will have to be punished for it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.

But you see it was a rich, white male that died so...

Yeah, but it was the UK. They hate white men as much as the internet sjw's


Ooooh it was Greece. My bad. They're just incompetent.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A surprising amount of people die every year taking selfies.

I've probably been on helicopters 5 times in my non rich life they were very strict on how you walked towards and got on them.

And nothing of value was lost... Other than the blades that have to be replaced
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.

But you see it was a rich, white male that died so...


kotaku.com.auView Full Size

Who will stand up for white people?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Witnesses reported he went to pieces, and it was no way to get a head in life.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're taking a selfie to show you and the helicopter behind you, don't you see the blade as you're backing up towards it?

TIL: you do not
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fenestron by Airbus or NOTAR by Hughes could have saved him.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drugs
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article fails without the selfie.  I mean...was it worth it?

/yolo
//etm.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: tuxq: They arrested the pilot and two ground crew? For what? Unless the rotor was at lift speed and the pilot hit the rudder, there's nothing he could have done to cause that. And if he did either of those things, it's on the flight recorder. Otherwise, unfortunately, it was just a kid walking into a tail rotor. That's horrific.

But you see it was a rich, white male that died so...


Where does it say he was rich? He was white, even saying male is a no no.  Is it because they went by a rental helicopter?  If he was rich he would be around them more and know about all the choppy parts
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember the model who barely survived her run-in with a propeller:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2233966/I-basically-got-plane-right-propeller-Lauren-Scruggs-reveals-horrific-moment-lost-arm-eye-shows-push-ups.html
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
Youtube rY0WxgSXdEE
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bell 407 is like a newer Jet Ranger.  The tail rotor is close to the ground but you know it's there.  But "I'm rich (probably drunk) and on vacation, so..."

Preflight safety briefing probably mentioned don't go back there

Long time ago, we were dropping some grunts off and on the other side of the huey, one of the grunts jumps out and goes tactical joe towards the tail.  The door gunner on that side jumped out, tackled him and pointed him away from the back.  Of course, it was a butterbar and a day later, there was an 'assaulting an officer' report.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tjmull: [Fark user image image 220x140]


I feel bad for chuckling at that, but I'm going to watch it again.

Welcome to fark.jpg
 
