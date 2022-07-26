 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Murder hornets are getting a new name. No not manslaughter hornets   (nxsttv.com)
    Asian giant hornet, dead Asian giant hornet, new name, Washington State Department of Agriculture, European hornet, Hornet, northern giant hornet, species Vespa mandarinia  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps being guilty of Asian hate crimes rates being locked up.

With hornets
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Amid a rise in hate crimes and discrimination against people of Asian descent, usage of 'Asian' in the name of a pest insect can unintentionally bolster anti-Asian sentiment," the ESA wrote in a news release.

LOL, coming soon: Asian Elephants have to have their name changed to "Smaller eared elephants....not that there's anything wrong with that"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lyme Disease continues whistling quietly in the corner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great now Steven Segal has to change the name of one of his shiatty movies to "The Connection"
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was gonna be Stand your ground hornets
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth may sting a little but it's probably because WASPs are afraid of everything.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being so stupid that you honestly believe that changing the name of a bug will keep idiots from hating people for being different.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when do scientists define common names?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Imagine being so stupid that you honestly believe that changing the name of a bug will keep idiots from hating people for being different.


Imaging getting so worked up over the changing of a name of a bug.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: ColleenSezWhuut: Imagine being so stupid that you honestly believe that changing the name of a bug will keep idiots from hating people for being different.

Imaging getting so worked up over the changing of a name of a bug.


They could call it the flamboyant mystical happy hornet for all I care, it's the reason why they changed the name that annoys me.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Lyme Disease continues whistling quietly in the corner.


Green Lemon disease ?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.
 
Endus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Amid a rise in hate crimes and discrimination against people of Asian descent, usage of 'Asian' in the name of a pest insect can unintentionally bolster anti-Asian sentiment," the ESA wrote in a news release.

LOL, coming soon: Asian Elephants have to have their name changed to "Smaller eared elephants....not that there's anything wrong with that"


"The name "Asian giant hornet" can also be confusing because all hornets, including the 22 species of wasps in the genus Vespa, are native or common to Asia."

It's more about that.  Asian and African elephants are still regionally separated and distinct to their continent, if it turned out African elephants were all over Asia then yeah, those names would be really dumb and need to be changed too.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now people will start being prejudiced against all northerners. Thanks a lot, eh?!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand Your Ground Hornets?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurt you long time hornets.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Lyme Disease continues whistling quietly in the corner.


Lime Disease is characterized by excessive tequila consumption and having the complete discography of Jimmy Buffett
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.


Well individually, they're a bit less deadly than other honey bees, but if you're near their hive, they attack with about 10x the numbers, so... they are killer.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.


There is no more potent drug.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: SMB2811: ColleenSezWhuut: Imagine being so stupid that you honestly believe that changing the name of a bug will keep idiots from hating people for being different.

Imaging getting so worked up over the changing of a name of a bug.

They could call it the flamboyant mystical happy hornet for all I care, it's the reason why they changed the name that annoys me.


"The name "Asian giant hornet" can also be confusing because all hornets, including the 22 species of wasps in the genus Vespa, are native or common to Asia. The name "Asian giant hornet" doesn't convey information about the biology or behavior of the specific species Vespa mandarinia."

Yes, very annoying.

"In 2021, the ESA established new guidelines for how it would adopt acceptable insect common names. These new guidelines forbid names from referring to ethnic or racial groups or from stoking fear. They also discourage naming from geographic references. "

Horrible, just horrible these common sense stands.

No one, except you and some other idiots here, think that the name change or policy change will stop hatred but they do recognize that maybe insensitive and inaccuratenaming is something we can avoid.

However, for your rage since renaming is so incredibly wrong, here's some more for you to get angry about - https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2011/07/new-york-state-finally-renames-ngger-lake
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Freedom hornets was taken?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why not stick with "murder hornet"? Oh, that's right "scientists" eschew names given by commoners; and fark Pluto
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rittenhornets
 
efefvoC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SMB2811: However, for your rage since renaming is so incredibly wrong, here's some more for you to get angry about - https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2011/07/new-york-state-finally-renames-ngger-lake


They're erasing our history!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dtbcr: Great, now people will start being prejudiced against all northerners. Thanks a lot, eh?!


Thanks for the murder hornets Canada.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Standyourground Hornets?
 
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Police Hornets?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call 'em what Japanese call 'em: suzumebachi, or "Sparrow Bees".
 
kayanlau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What, Homicide Hornets?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Endus: Walker: "Amid a rise in hate crimes and discrimination against people of Asian descent, usage of 'Asian' in the name of a pest insect can unintentionally bolster anti-Asian sentiment," the ESA wrote in a news release.

LOL, coming soon: Asian Elephants have to have their name changed to "Smaller eared elephants....not that there's anything wrong with that"

"The name "Asian giant hornet" can also be confusing because all hornets, including the 22 species of wasps in the genus Vespa, are native or common to Asia."

It's more about that.  Asian and African elephants are still regionally separated and distinct to their continent, if it turned out African elephants were all over Asia then yeah, those names would be really dumb and need to be changed too.


Since they're entomologists, they should change the current specific epithet to something like Vespa borealis instead of the current name which is basically "Chinese wasp".
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: lilbjorn: Lyme Disease continues whistling quietly in the corner.

Green Lemon disease ?


"You want fun? You want modern? You want Mexican? You WANT Green Lemon."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Free publicity for these guys.


"In a day and age when alternative facts flood the zone... Green Lemon and Tampa's best team deliver the goods... and tequila, did we mention the tequila? We are proud to offer full-flavored gluten-free; vegetarian; and plant-based options." - From their Yelp page.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean that's cool and all but who even called them that to begin with... they were MURDER HORNETS.

What's up with the name of their genus... Vespa.  Ain't that a tiny baby motorcycle or somethin'?  Scientists are so silly.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.

Well individually, they're a bit less deadly than other honey bees, but if you're near their hive, they attack with about 10x the numbers, so... they are killer.


True that they defend a lot more aggressively, but that's hardly the whole picture. According to the CDC, roughly 65 people per year die of stings from hornets, wasps or bees, but only 1 or 2 of those deaths come from Africanized bees. I haven't seen a breakdown of which of these causes the most deaths (I'd guess hornets) but Africanized bees are not statistically the killers here.

There's a real danger in stigmatizing these bees. Africanized bees are a lot more resistant to colony collapse disorder. Since bees are a critical part of the biosphere, we might have to embrace them as the only bee left standing. That's going to be hard to do if everyone thinks they're going to kill us all.

/Still not going to mess with their hives, tho
 
p51d007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least this guy is safe!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yawn -  we have European Giant Hornets which are just as big and sound like a farking leaf blower when they buzz around. I had one get stuck in my window screen a few months ago and it took more then one long shot from the Raid wasp can to dispatch it - it was still alive and mad after one 5 second direct hit dose.

I swear I can only imagine what a sting from one of those bastards would be like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hillary wasps?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.

Well individually, they're a bit less deadly than other honey bees, but if you're near their hive, they attack with about 10x the numbers, so... they are killer.

True that they defend a lot more aggressively, but that's hardly the whole picture. According to the CDC, roughly 65 people per year die of stings from hornets, wasps or bees, but only 1 or 2 of those deaths come from Africanized bees. I haven't seen a breakdown of which of these causes the most deaths (I'd guess hornets) but Africanized bees are not statistically the killers here.

There's a real danger in stigmatizing these bees. Africanized bees are a lot more resistant to colony collapse disorder. Since bees are a critical part of the biosphere, we might have to embrace them as the only bee left standing. That's going to be hard to do if everyone thinks they're going to kill us all.

/Still not going to mess with their hives, tho


You're moving the goalposts quite a bit.

Killer bees exist only in the extreme southwest of the US, and I can pretty much guarantee that most people who die from Hymenopteran stings do so because they are allergic, but almost all of them who die because "the hive decides to murder you" do so because of yellow jackets or killer bees.
 
Burchill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hillary wasps?


Let it go peaches.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hillary wasps?


...kinda weird, bruh.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I thought it was gonna be Stand your ground hornets


I was thinking Shall Not Be Infringed Hornets.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.

Well individually, they're a bit less deadly than other honey bees, but if you're near their hive, they attack with about 10x the numbers, so... they are killer.

True that they defend a lot more aggressively, but that's hardly the whole picture. According to the CDC, roughly 65 people per year die of stings from hornets, wasps or bees, but only 1 or 2 of those deaths come from Africanized bees. I haven't seen a breakdown of which of these causes the most deaths (I'd guess hornets) but Africanized bees are not statistically the killers here.

There's a real danger in stigmatizing these bees. Africanized bees are a lot more resistant to colony collapse disorder. Since bees are a critical part of the biosphere, we might have to embrace them as the only bee left standing. That's going to be hard to do if everyone thinks they're going to kill us all.

/Still not going to mess with their hives, tho

You're moving the goalposts quite a bit.

Killer bees exist only in the extreme southwest of the US, and I can pretty much guarantee that most people who die from Hymenopteran stings do so because they are allergic, but almost all of them who die because "the hive decides to murder you" do so because of yellow jackets or killer bees.


Stop calling them killer bees :)

And you're speculating. I provided citations.
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Butcher bugs!
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh just call everything "Woke" whatever. Woke Giant Hornets, Woke Red Ants, Woke Whatever Spider.

And then everyone can sleep peacefully while cupping their genitalia in complete contentment.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Common names dont have to get scientific approval.  Science gets to have the latin name.  Usage dictates the common name.

The western fence lizard is called a blue belly.  Guess what name people use more often.  Blue belly. Because they have a blue belly.  And existed before fences and in areas with fences.  They always had a blue belly.  And yes. Multiple species share the name.  Because it is a common name.  Not a name designed to show relationships in evolution. And in the deep parts of the stupid south they have all sorts of common names for snakes.  Stupid names.  But if you said common kingsnake they wouldnt know what you were talking about.  Thunderwhomper is what they call it.  If you could even understand them.  Which you cant.

Murder hornet is the common name.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Oh just call everything "Woke" whatever. Woke Giant Hornets, Woke Red Ants, Woke Whatever Spider.

And then everyone can sleep peacefully while cupping their genitalia in complete contentment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Sleeper_agent: leviosaurus: Yeah, the press will start calling them by their proper name... NOT

They still call Africanized Honey Bees "Killer Bees" even though they are no more deadly than regular bees.

My old neighbors would freak out anytime they saw a bee, telling us all that the killer bees were invading. We lived hundreds of miles outside Africanized Bee climate zones, so it was impossible, but try explaining that to a retired septuagenerian hopped up on cable news-fueled fear.

Well individually, they're a bit less deadly than other honey bees, but if you're near their hive, they attack with about 10x the numbers, so... they are killer.

True that they defend a lot more aggressively, but that's hardly the whole picture. According to the CDC, roughly 65 people per year die of stings from hornets, wasps or bees, but only 1 or 2 of those deaths come from Africanized bees. I haven't seen a breakdown of which of these causes the most deaths (I'd guess hornets) but Africanized bees are not statistically the killers here.

There's a real danger in stigmatizing these bees. Africanized bees are a lot more resistant to colony collapse disorder. Since bees are a critical part of the biosphere, we might have to embrace them as the only bee left standing. That's going to be hard to do if everyone thinks they're going to kill us all.

/Still not going to mess with their hives, tho

You're moving the goalposts quite a bit.

Killer bees exist only in the extreme southwest of the US, and I can pretty much guarantee that most people who die from Hymenopteran stings do so because they are allergic, but almost all of them who die because "the hive decides to murder you" do so because of yellow jackets or killer bees.

Stop calling them killer bees :)

And you're speculating. I provided citations.


What you did was not exactly a citation, but I also stated a fact. Life adverse bees live mostly in the extreme south west of the US, and I made an extremely reasonable assumption.

But also no one really knows.

https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/biology/biology-11-00282/article_deploy/biology-11-00282.pdf?version=1644542236

I suppose bee-keepers are also a significant number of deaths.

Story-- an acquaintance was helping a beekeeper with his hives, and a bee got inside his helmet, as they do, so he took off his helmet to get the bee out. The bee keeper looked at him aghast and said, "You done played hell boy. Run!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: SMB2811: ColleenSezWhuut: Imagine being so stupid that you honestly believe that changing the name of a bug will keep idiots from hating people for being different.

Imaging getting so worked up over the changing of a name of a bug.

They could call it the flamboyant mystical happy hornet for all I care, it's the reason why they changed the name that annoys me.


Had anyone run up and knocked out some old Asian lady while yelling "that for the hornets, you fark!"?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Common names dont have to get scientific approval.  Science gets to have the latin name.  Usage dictates the common name.

The western fence lizard is called a blue belly.  Guess what name people use more often.  Blue belly. Because they have a blue belly.  And existed before fences and in areas with fences.  They always had a blue belly.  And yes. Multiple species share the name.  Because it is a common name.  Not a name designed to show relationships in evolution. And in the deep parts of the stupid south they have all sorts of common names for snakes.  Stupid names.  But if you said common kingsnake they wouldnt know what you were talking about.  Thunderwhomper is what they call it.  If you could even understand them.  Which you cant.

Murder hornet is the common name.


Murder hornet is the meme-douche internet name.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Call 'em what Japanese call 'em: suzumebachi, or "Sparrow Bees".


Seems appropriate
ewarbirds.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fuzzy wuzzy unicorn cuddle bugs.
 
