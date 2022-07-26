 Skip to content
Jor-El dropped another one off at the orphanage
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.

A post online from the organization stated, "The initial computer generated trajectory shows that this fireball entered the atmosphere over Cistern, Texas and its flight ended Just a few miles west of Austin. Several witnesses near the flight path reported hearing a delayed sonic boom, indicating that meteorites from this fireball may have survived down to the ground. Any meteorites found are probably just small fragments of the original fireball."

Too small, Giant Meteor, too SMALL by at least four orders of magnitude!

I am disappoint.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW?

Pitbull - Fireball ft. John Ryan
Youtube HMqgVXSvwGo
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better luck next time, Universe.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great subby. Another illegal alien to contend with.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size

Shhh- no one tell him.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More unfulfilled campaign promises
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't the predators like to come down here on Safari when it's hot? Stay safe Austin.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfool: Don't the predators like to come down here on Safari when it's hot? Stay safe Austin.


Yeah, I don't think the predators would be interested in Texas.  Sure, everybody's got a gun down there, but they've clearly got a type... commandos, Danny Glover as the sort of cop that wouldn't wait outside a school with a crazed gunman in it etc... you know, people who know how to use those guns and are willing to risk their lives, not just fetishists.

Now if Ukraine gets hot it's just going to be predators everywhere.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably the remains of that Long March rocket the Chinese used a couple days ago to launch their latest space station module. While I'm aware the US has had its space junk fall on populated areas before, those incidents were accidents outside of our control; we actually try to de-orbit our stuff into the ocean and plan and project when and where it will come down. The Chinese are notorious for letting their space junk fall wherever it wants with zero farks given. They used to launch over their own populated cities and let spent stages just drop on people's houses for fark's sake.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the hell Greg! Don't you have a border wall that's supposed to prevent this sort of thing? What good is a wall if anyone can get in whenever they want.

=/
 
