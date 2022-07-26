 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Bebe, a special needs dog, has spent over a year at The Animal Pad after being abandoned. She would love a forever home, but sadly there haven't been any adoption applications yet. Please welcome her & the folks at TAP to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
    More: Woofday, Veterinary medicine, Bebe's future owner, Pet, Dog, Bebe, dog's therapy, TAP, muscle mass  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
With the heat down here in the swamps of Virginia, your Zeke of the Week is a furry puddle in the floor
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: With the heat down here in the swamps of Virginia, your Zeke of the Week is a furry puddle in the floor
[Fark user image 425x503]


♥♥

Poor fella!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I went on an excellent adventure to the not so mean doctor guy. He was very nice and very thorough.
I gots a shot to help the pain I am having, is for inflammation. I also got some liquid for the next few days for that. And I gots pills for a muscle relaxant. (See, Mom WAS RIGHT!!!!) I gets da muscle relaxant every 8 hours. Mom wills start it with dinner tonight.

I didn't throw up in the car on the way there or on the way home. I waited. I walked in the door and threw up on the carpet....as any refined doggie would do.

He did FINALLY eat breakfast so that is good!

Our usual vet had a lovely bout of sepsis earlier this year (nicked during a colonoscopy) and is still weak so she only comes in a few days of the week.  There are rotating vets who are in on the other days.  So far I like the Monday vet and the Tuesday vet.  I really don't  need to check the others - looks at the dogs and cats....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF RUFF RUFF!
🐕
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

BARK BARK BARK!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


My son womped up some poutine for dinner last night. Last week son & DIL went to West Coast Game Park Safari in Bandon and since it was also in Bandon they went to Face Rock Creamery where he got the cheese curds.  He added in some popcorn chicken too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
mtpalms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I didn't get a reply from Kristy about Liam before Caturday thread close, so I will post it here, and again on Purrsday in the Caturday thread.

For those who may have missed it, a neighbor's support dog, Liam, was hit by a car and sustained a hip injury. Kristy, a veteran with PTSD was devastated and did not have the resources to get Liam help, so she set up a go fund me for him:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-dog-liam-get-hip-surgery?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email_m_pd-5332-donation-receipt-adyen&utm_content=internal
Liam's surgery was done for free, but there were still costs involved in getting him to his appointment from the desert where he lives, to Los Angeles, 2.5 hours away (on a good day, traffic-wise), and home again. Plus there will surely be followup care from the sainted vets up here.

Without further ado, here's Kristy's update:
"Liam was released from the animal hospital and he is home on crate rest. He has been getting better everyday. His road to recovery will be weeks but I will be here for him every step of the way. Thanks so much for asking and for all the help and advice everyone has given. I can't thank everyone enough. Liam is alive today because of my great neighbors like yourself. Thank you so much for checking on him that means the world to me. He gets his stitches out in about a week or so and he sees the vet again so I will be updating then. Until then he will be resting at home as much as possible until recovery.
Thank You"
Kristy
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

GROAN!

uhh... I mean,

GRIN!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Thank you for the update!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie is feeling better.  He ate his dinner, which had his muscle relaxant in it.  Treats have been given and eaten and he isn't hiding.    I am breathing again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Tootsie is feeling better.  He ate his dinner, which had his muscle relaxant in it.  Treats have been given and eaten and he isn't hiding.    I am breathing again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Haha how I end up fishing!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Frowns on your shenanigans
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
For those asking on Caturday... Mr. Bobug infected me. Tested positive tonight. Temp is 99.7, stuffy head, headache, dizziness. Emailed my doc to ask for antivirals. Whee. 2 1/2 years. And he slacked off and got me. Bah
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

((((((HUG))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Greetings! Dog tax first
Junie
Fark user imageView Full Size


Idea request please. We need to Junie-proof the backyard gates before we bring Junie to the new place-teeny weenie Chiweenie! We were going to use chicken wire. Difficulty: lawn mower and meter readers need access. Is there something we can put up that can be easily closed back after gate access? Thanks in advance!

Gate 1
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gate 2
Fark user imageView Full Size

No electricity today after meter turned on almost 12 hours earlier and 4 calls. Emergency ticket, noted medical emergency with cancer. Third call got disconnected after 37 minutes, no way to get them back, no way to know who was working on what. With humidity, feels like 107!!  FINALLY!! Local guy called, he's on his way!! Turns out they left a boot on the meter, although it was turned on. Yay! Electricity! Boo! AC not working. Got two fans and open window tonight. AC repairman comes tomorrow afternoon. 🥵
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Oh no! I hope he recovers soon!! (((((HUGS)))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Oh no! I hope he recovers soon!! (((((HUGS)))))


He is recovering just fine. He has an immune system :p AIHA and asplenia may make things interesting for my recovery. CDC says I could be contagious up to 2 months, given how poorly I fight stuff off. Fingers crossed the coughing doesn't get worse than it is. CAT-5 are glommed onto me, even calling temporary truces in their vendettas.

When do you move? How excited are you two?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wonderful news!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Growing up with Cocker Spaniels...We put a metal pole between the gap, tethering it to the main fence, and used that as a gate latch. So it was fence-extra pole-gate-fence. For the second, you could get latches for both sides, if wanted. If they both swing out.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

For the first, you may only need a pole going up to the latch area.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Flat o' the sword to him!!!! Gather the girls, road trip's back on!
/Hope it's over quick!
//chicken soup, oranges and Vicks Menthol cough drops! (Not all at the same time. Yuck!)
///Good Luck!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size

One for each of 4 corners of chicken wire, unhook 1 side to open gate?
 
