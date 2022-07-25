 Skip to content
(UPI)   Just a story about a squirrel and his nuts   (upi.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even woodland creatures aren't immune from Brexit fallout
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been torturing a particular squirrel in my backyard for a couple months now. Used unsalted peanuts in the shell to get it coming back every day, then started building obstacle courses for it using peanuts, sunflower seeds and shelled walnuts for bait. Now I have it jumping all over my backyard every day for an hour or more. Hilarious cheap entertainment. Squirrels are very athletic and will do almost anything for a delicious walnut.

Not my obstacle course, but learned a lot from this dude's video.

Backyard Squirrel Maze 1.0- Ninja Warrior Course
Youtube hFZFjoX2cGg
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're all squirrels in my world and all you want is a nut.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phishrace: I've been torturing a particular squirrel in my backyard for a couple months now. Used unsalted peanuts in the shell to get it coming back every day, then started building obstacle courses for it using peanuts, sunflower seeds and shelled walnuts for bait. Now I have it jumping all over my backyard every day for an hour or more. Hilarious cheap entertainment. Squirrels are very athletic and will do almost anything for a delicious walnut.

Not my obstacle course, but learned a lot from this dude's video.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hFZFjoX2cGg]


We have a family of squirrels in our back yard that live amongst a cluster of oak and pecan trees, which my dog loves to chase, and they love to tease.

He'll see them climb up a tree, and absolutely lose his shiat, and just stand there barking at the tree, as the squirrels will then jump to another tree behind him, and he'll turn around and chase them up the tree, and they'll jump to the other tree.

I love my dog, but god is he ever dumb
 
