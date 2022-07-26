 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Remember the stranded driver in Philly who ran a gofundme scam using a homeless guy? She got sentenced, and it's just about right   (sfgate.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So sell an ounce of pot and go to prison for decades. Scam $400,000 and get a year

/Murica
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: So sell an ounce of pot and go to prison for decades. Scam $400,000 and get a year

/Murica


Attempt to overthrow the gov and kill a couple of cops....six months.

This place makes no sense.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: TuckFrump: So sell an ounce of pot and go to prison for decades. Scam $400,000 and get a year

/Murica

Attempt to overthrow the gov and kill a couple of cops....six months.

This place makes no sense.


This is Fark: cops are considered scum, so six months is probably reckoned a bit harsh.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holdmybones: TuckFrump: So sell an ounce of pot and go to prison for decades. Scam $400,000 and get a year

/Murica

Attempt to overthrow the gov and kill a couple of cops....six months.

This place makes no sense.


My thoughts exactly.
 
