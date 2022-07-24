 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Oak Fire becomes California's largest wildfire of 2022. Marshmallow sales soar while graham crackers and chocolate surprisingly remain unaffected   (usatoday.com) divider line
    News, Yosemite National Park, Mariposa County, California, Sierra Nevada, California's biggest wildfires, Sequoia, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Tuolumne County, California  
wademh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Useless article.
https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/7/22/oak-fire/
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I need s'more humor.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wademh: Useless article.
https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/7/22/oak-fire/


The USA Today icon/link was a giveaway.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And on last night's newscast the dipshiats at NBC News tried to pass off the fogged-in Golden Gate Bridge (completely normal at this time of year) as smoke from that fire covering the Bay Area.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here in Michigan I sometimes envy California for its more leftward stance in most things, especially civil rights. But then, we have legalized marijuana here, we don't have droughts (Great Lakes, plus hundreds of smaller ones and natural springs), we rarely get Earthquakes and they're really tiny when they do happen, we have no hurricanes, and we don't have wildfires. . . At least, not at the scale California gets them. Maybe sometimes a small patch of land will burn, but in Michigan it doesn't take out miles and miles of homes and forest. (At least not yet.)

However, we also have quite a few rednecks. You see them once you get outside of the cities and big towns: People who, for some inexplicable reason and despite being born and raised way up here in the north, adopt a weird faux-southern accent and drive around with a Confederate flag on their truck. And they're obviously conservatives. And they hate all the rest of us SO much that they form militias and make plans to kidnap and execute our Governor, and salivate at the idea of kicking down doors and dragging 'libs' out into the streets.

But then, the people in the cities and towns aren't exactly wimps, nor are they unarmed. Detroit's been known as the murder capital of the world from time to time, and it's not because people there are brandishing knives or strangling each other. There are probably more guns in Detroit and Flint than in the entire rest of the state. And yet there's still a lot of both cities where decent, hard-working, law-abiding people live and work and vote.

So balance exists. Rednecks are a-skeered to go into the cities or start their civil/race war, and the rest of us try not to stop in any of the dinky towns when we're traveling from civilized place to civilized place. And when we're doing that traveling, we're very happy to not have the way cut off because there's a 100' wall of fire raging through the next town over, and we're ecstatic not to die in our cars trying to escape wildfires.

So yeah... It's only going to get worse for all of us. Michigan's temperature keeps rising every summer. So does California's I imagine, and they're a lot dryer than we are. So while I'd love to live under the Californian government, I'd hate to live with the California environmental conditions. That state is either going to fall into the ocean, or burn to a crisp before climate change is done with it, and I wish the people of California good luck.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
tothekor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WilderKWight:

However, we also have quite a few rednecks. You see them once you get outside of the cities and big towns: People who, for some inexplicable reason and despite being born and raised way up here in the north, adopt a weird faux-southern accent and drive around with a Confederate flag on their truck. And they're obviously conservatives. And they hate all the rest of us SO much that they form militias and make plans to kidnap and execute our Governor, and salivate at the idea of kicking down doors and dragging 'libs' out into the streets.

But then, the people in the cities and towns aren't exactly wimps, nor are they unarmed. Detroit's been known as the murder capital of the world from time to time, and it's not because people there are brandishing knives or strangling each other. There are probably more guns in Detroit and Flint than in the entire rest of the state. And yet there's still a lot of both cities where decent, hard-working, law-abiding people live and work and vote.

...


That's a long way to say, "I wish i was in California."
 
