The Sophian Church
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jacking off on camera, nude, in front of the jury? And yet he's found competent to serve trial...
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Jacking off on camera, nude, in front of the jury? And yet he's found competent to serve trial...


Acting crazy doesn't mean you are.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: The Sophian Church: Jacking off on camera, nude, in front of the jury? And yet he's found competent to serve trial...

Acting crazy doesn't mean you are.


It doesn't mean you're not, either! Gah!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It turned out Bob was also an alien and also an owl.  I think.  I was about 12 years-old when that was on and I had trouble keeping track.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Jacking off on camera, nude, in front of the jury? And yet he's found competent to serve trial...


Well, the SC has ruled that having a lawyer that presents a half-assed defense is Constitutional, so I guess that half-ass can be yourself.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It turned out Bob was also an alien and also an owl.  I think.  I was about 12 years-old when that was on and I had trouble keeping track.


Don't talk about Judy. We are not going to talk about Judy here!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mr. Pena's behavior does not strike me as that of a malingerer.  Guy is totes batshiat.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And he forced her to eat canned pineapple for three days. The sentencing guidelines call for extra punishment in cases like these, I'm sure.
Or, it can be used as proof of craziness.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they tell him how Annie's doing?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who found "Bob" to be the lamest aspect of Twin Peaks?
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TangoDown: And he forced her to eat canned pineapple for three days. The sentencing guidelines call for extra punishment in cases like these, I'm sure.
Or, it can be used as proof of craziness.


The least he could've done was give her some pizza to go with it.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kidnapping, check.

Rape, check.

Murder, what? you forgot the murder? Now There's a witness!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Am I the only one who found "Bob" to be the lamest aspect of Twin Peaks?


Is it important to you?
 
