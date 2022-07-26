 Skip to content
(The Drive)   And lo the Lord did say, "Fark that truck in particular"   (thedrive.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat, a convertible truck.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In particular " has rarely been quite this specific. These trees, that area. This truck must have did some angel dirty. High ranking one, at that. I imagine the last thing that truck heard was "Aw HELL naw, you gon' see how some Biblical shiat went DOWN back in the day."
 
commodork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That will buff out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
😲😆🤷‍♂💀
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"So what happened to the F-250 and why did it catch fire from the lightning strike?"

Is it because the metal skin is so thin these days that you can nearly see through it?
 
gadian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "In particular " has rarely been quite this specific. These trees, that area. This truck must have did some angel dirty. High ranking one, at that. I imagine the last thing that truck heard was "Aw HELL naw, you gon' see how some Biblical shiat went DOWN back in the day."


The angel was heard muttering "remember Sodom and Gomorrah?  The first born Egyptians? I LED that shiat".
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That truck knew what it did.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We don't agree on much, but I'm with god on this one.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THOR HATES TRUCKS!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What does it take to transform a Ford F-250 into a Ford F-1.21GW?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
