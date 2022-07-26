 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Suspect, 29, trying to 'warn Space Force base of battle of US aliens and Chinese dragons heard order from the president'. Okay, then   (the-sun.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Brevard County, Florida, Space Force base, President of the United States, Patrick Space Force Base, Corey Johnson, Cape Canaveral, Florida, Michael Foley, Cocoa, Florida  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 2:35 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:  That does sound like something our current President would say.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Counter counter point: Space Force does seem like something our former President would create and put it under the Air Force rather than the Navy where it belongs. Also something that Steve Carell would have parodied before it became an actual thing
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

8 inches: Counterpoint:  That does sound like something our current President would say.


"Person, woman, man, camera, TV" -The dipshiat you were dumb enough to vote for.

Sit down.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That guy is 29?!?!?!?!?! I'm almost 10 years older than him and look more than 10 years younger than him.
 
I have an account now
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

8 inches: Counterpoint:  That does sound like something our current President would say.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Which president? Yours, or the real one?
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: That guy is 29?!?!?!?!?! I'm almost 10 years older than him and look more than 10 years younger than him.


Yeah, that is one hard 29.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Counter counter point: Space Force does seem like something our former President would create and put it under the Air Force rather than the Navy where it belongs. Also something that Steve Carell would have parodied before it became an actual thing


Ok, yeah. I see your point.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Always have to wonder 'What if this guy really is the messenger and we just locked him up.'
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

8 inches: Counterpoint:  That does sound like something our current President would say.


No it doesn't.

He's a stutterer, not a conspiracy theorist.
 
batlock666
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: That guy is 29?!?!?!?!?! I'm almost 10 years older than him and look more than 10 years younger than him.


I'm almost 20 years older than him, and I look at least 10 years younger than him.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.