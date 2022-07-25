 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   ERs on the brink, UMs, UHs, and AHs precarious   (thestar.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Hospital, Urgent care, Emergency medicine, emergency departments, Emergency department, health-care, Dr. Lucas Chartier, emergency care  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In before well that's what free healthcare gets ya
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the people who needed to be convinced that a public option is necessary and useful weren't also the ones who were deathly afraid of getting vaccinated, it might have been possible to show them how universal healthcare could work in this country.
 
reveal101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unless you're bleeding profusely, seizing, have compound fractures, failing the FAST test, or delirious, get ready to wait.

I recommend biting down on a wallet and learning how to place a tourniquet for traumatic injuries. Also, juice and cookies never hurt.

Good luck everyone!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ERs haven't existed for decades. They're EDs now. It's grown far beyond a "room", and into a "department". And while they're still called Emergency 'Rooms', the people that work there would really appreciate it if we could take in the scope of what the modern emergency department has become....

Yesi worked for a hospital for awhile, particularly in the ED and the ICU, why do you ask?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If the people who needed to be convinced that a public option is necessary and useful weren't also the ones who were deathly afraid of getting vaccinated, it might have been possible to show them how universal healthcare could work in this country.


You can feel vindicated about something: vaccine distribution is privatized in Ontario - through Shoppers Drug Mart, mostly, and private pharmacies, with public clinics and Go Bus days being pop-up clinics. Grocery stores and pharmacies are privatized distribution of the free Covid test kits. The failure of the private sector to vaccinate against Covid, and the failure of the private sector to encourage testing, are major parts of the systemic failure. We entrusted the private sector and they failed.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.