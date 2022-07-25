 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Not the best time to take your Yosemite vacation
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was there a few weeks ago during Washburn fire...wanted pics of Half Dome.

Nope.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people pronouncing it "Yo, Smite" were a little too spot-on.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last week they were panicking over a redwood grove being in the path of a

/Maybe I remember it wrong, but I seem to recall redwoods need fire to reproduce?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: The people pronouncing it "Yo, Smite" were a little too spot-on.


The best guess of what 'Yosemite' means is probably a bad rendering of what Yosemite's residents were yelling when Europeans first entered the valley: "They are killing us". We won't ever know because ,ya know, genocide.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Last week they were panicking over a redwood grove being in the path of a

/Maybe I remember it wrong, but I seem to recall redwoods need fire to reproduce?


Sequoia, and they do need fire to reproduce, but tamer, less hot fires that burn the low growth only, not the big trees. We humans basically stopped all forest fires in the US for 100 years so when we have one now there's 100 years of fuel waiting for it, not 10.

/former NPS at YOSE
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoke season...the point of the year where we wear masks outside to filter the smoke, rather than inside to filter the germs.

It's a good thing N95s are available again.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

urger: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Last week they were panicking over a redwood grove being in the path of a

/Maybe I remember it wrong, but I seem to recall redwoods need fire to reproduce?

Sequoia, and they do need fire to reproduce, but tamer, less hot fires that burn the low growth only, not the big trees. We humans basically stopped all forest fires in the US for 100 years so when we have one now there's 100 years of fuel waiting for it, not 10.

/former NPS at YOSE



And don't forget severe drought, that's not helping

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/148908/whats-behind-californias-surge-of-large-fires
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The people pronouncing it "Yo, Smite" were a little too spot-on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It takes a true optimist to refer to a fire that's 90% out of control as "10% contained."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump mispronounces 'Yosemite' at signing of Great American Outdoors Act
Youtube tExW_ivF80A

Yo, Semite.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The one time it's not super-crowded and you tell me not to go?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More like Nosemite, amirite?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

urger: ImpendingCynic: The people pronouncing it "Yo, Smite" were a little too spot-on.

The best guess of what 'Yosemite' means is probably a bad rendering of what Yosemite's residents were yelling when Europeans first entered the valley: "They are killing us". We won't ever know because ,ya know, genocide.


Now is not the time for Roe v Wade discussion.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It takes a true optimist to refer to a fire that's 90% out of control as "10% contained."


i mean yesterday it was 0% contained from the reports i could see so that's an improvement.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

urger: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Last week they were panicking over a redwood grove being in the path of a

/Maybe I remember it wrong, but I seem to recall redwoods need fire to reproduce?

Sequoia, and they do need fire to reproduce, but tamer, less hot fires that burn the low growth only, not the big trees. We humans basically stopped all forest fires in the US for 100 years so when we have one now there's 100 years of fuel waiting for it, not 10.

/former NPS at YOSE


Yeah but the fires are still our fault, right?
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still better than visiting when the caldera blows.
 
