(CBS News)   Dallas is burning   (cbsnews.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'll just have to let it run its natural course. It's illegal to terminate anything in Texas now.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it


Don't worry we're on fire here too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snaps: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Don't worry we're on fire here too.


I know

/It's about 150 miles south of here and it's been smoky as hell
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8 to 10 structures... everything is bigger myyyyyy aasssssssss
Try harder
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it


Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the article:
The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting.

So who is bringing the ribs?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...with boredom now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it


This is the future of most places with grassland.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One hyphenated word describes Balch Springs:

8-Track.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I misread that as biatch Springs.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It invaded a suburban neighborhood!! Oh noes!!

As far as wildfires go, this one's just a wee baby
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Balch Springs, nothing of value is being lost.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've raked their yards
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE ROOF! THE ROOF! THE ROOF IS ON FIRE!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: According to the article:
The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting.

So who is bringing the ribs?


Tou know that it's the name of a tree, right?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for those people.

...and now I've moved on.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Burning with VD.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Debbie.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: DON.MAC: According to the article:
The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting.

So who is bringing the ribs?

Tou know that it's the name of a tree, right?


A tree that has its place and that place is in the right kind of BBQ smoker.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it


I lived in Flagstaff, AZ for four years. We were good for a couple of fires per year. Usually, some idiot hiker or a homeless person would set the woods on fire.
Now I'm in Lake Suzy, FL. We had six inches of rain Saturday afternoon and another couple of inches on Sunday. Nothing is going up in flames here. Of course, it also helps that we're clearing acres of natural habitat every day for more sh*tty housing developments.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a suburb of Dallas that isn't just concrete? TIL.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, maybe Texas could use a fresh palatte
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's spreading!!!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh! I hope they have enough pro-choice water from Colorado to put out the fire!!!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.


i'm so glad my parents had the good forward thinking to be new zealanders.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your Hind Brain: Gosh! I hope they have enough pro-choice water from Colorado to put out the fire!!!


*lake mead laughs dryly*
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.


In that time, the band around the equator is going to turn to desert. Over the next few years the migrations will take place as those regions slowly become unlivable. Parts of the world are breaking 125 degrees, at that temperature the human body, which cools by sweating, can no longer do so, because the ambient temperature is too hot to effectively cool by sweating, causing you to sweat more. Dehydration and death follow.
And currently, we're doing very little to stop this. Expect to see more regions around the globe break record temperatures.

The fate we were all warned about in gradeschool is finally upon us. It's not "going to happen" it's here, and it's happening.

Humanity farked around, well, now we're going to be finding out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we never going to get a Texas Tag?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.


Fire is naturally part of the ecosystem. And pretty much west of the Mississippi was common.  And that was before climate change.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Are we never going to get a Texas Tag?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 200x200]


Yes but it is a completely black rectangle since the lights went out.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this good or bad?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're going to ask for federal relief.  Imagine if they told them to fark off and deal with it.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they should have raked their forest. Maybe it's a failure of forest management?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it


We could ask them why they didn't rake their prairie, but that would be stupid.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Your Hind Brain: Gosh! I hope they have enough pro-choice water from Colorado to put out the fire!!!

*lake mead laughs dryly*


That is a Nevada/Arizona Colorado River issue. Texas issue is from the Rio Grande river.

/fark state water agreements
//Build dams within the state borders and start charging.
///Phoenix was built by idiots
///So was Vegas/Reno.
////L.A. you're on your own.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a connecting flight through Dallas and part of the airport was on fire at the time. The parts which weren't burning were hot as balls.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So, they're going to ask for federal relief.  Imagine if they told them to fark off and deal with it.


Let Jesus help them.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.

In that time, the band around the equator is going to turn to desert. Over the next few years the migrations will take place as those regions slowly become unlivable. Parts of the world are breaking 125 degrees, at that temperature the human body, which cools by sweating, can no longer do so, because the ambient temperature is too hot to effectively cool by sweating, causing you to sweat more. Dehydration and death follow.
And currently, we're doing very little to stop this. Expect to see more regions around the globe break record temperatures.

The fate we were all warned about in gradeschool is finally upon us. It's not "going to happen" it's here, and it's happening.

Humanity farked around, well, now we're going to be finding out.


Don't worry. Exterminate the Jews and gays. Turn the Blacks back into slaves. Expel all Muslims. Have a weekly Purge against the #libturds and #demonrats . Pray. Roll coal. The Fake News will all go away.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: One hyphenated word describes Balch Springs:

8-Track.


Can confirm.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the thing about desertification - it spreads. That desert out in west texass is creeping north and east. It's probably going to do it all the way up through D'ohklahoma before 2100. I mean, Oklahoma is like 98% brown dirt from top to bottom so that shiat will fall easy to the desert.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's weird seeing wildfire stories from places other than California

/I guess I'm getting numb to it

Yeah, California was the canary in the coal mine. I'd say in 5 years, maybe more maybe less, nearly every region on Earth in formerly temperate latitudes will experience this. There are very few, if any, safe places to retreat to anymore.


Go to the UK.  London, Oxford, Bath.  Every time I've gone there, it's been dreary, damp, wet, rainy, in all seasons.  You'll never see those places on fire.  Oh, wait...

Nevermind.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So, they're going to ask for federal relief.  Imagine if they told them to fark off and deal with it.


Like TFG said to the West Coast every year of his reign? Or like he said to Blue States that got hit hard and early by COVID?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your Hind Brain: replacementcool: Your Hind Brain: Gosh! I hope they have enough pro-choice water from Colorado to put out the fire!!!

*lake mead laughs dryly*

That is a Nevada/Arizona Colorado River issue. Texas issue is from the Rio Grande river.

/fark state water agreements
//Build dams within the state borders and start charging.
///Phoenix was built by idiots
///So was Vegas/Reno.
////L.A. you're on your own.


well it's a good thing the rio grande flow hasn't been impacted by idiots overusing water, building in the goddamn desert, and idk, i'm assuming texas probably dumps arsenic in there for no good reason too.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Jake Havechek: So, they're going to ask for federal relief.  Imagine if they told them to fark off and deal with it.

Like TFG said to the West Coast every year of his reign? Or like he said to Blue States that got hit hard and early by COVID?


I thought that was Puerto Rico.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

neongoats: That's the thing about desertification - it spreads. That desert out in west texass is creeping north and east. It's probably going to do it all the way up through D'ohklahoma before 2100. I mean, Oklahoma is like 98% brown dirt from top to bottom so that shiat will fall easy to the desert.


I'd like to add that if you tried to get Oklahomans or Texassaians to implement some best practices in water and range management they could do a lot of work to hold off the impending desert but using any kind of knowledge and science and getting those farking all hat and no morals assholes to do anything productive is farking impossible so I laugh at their crumbling ecosystem and wish them a happy farking hellscape.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wax_on: Somehow I misread that as biatch Springs.


It's a shiathole suburb, so Biatch Springs works.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting."

Seems like kind of a bad name for a fire dept.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.