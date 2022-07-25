 Skip to content
(Fark)   Last week of July Fark Gardeners - how are things shaping up? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday July 26th 2022   (fark.com) divider line
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
No pictures, but my 3 fledgling peony plants are not very big, and some asshole bug or other bites on the leaves despite me spraying them.

The roses .... I am never going to buy expensive hothouse roses but going to Walmart.  My gorgeous rosebush of pink and yellow was an impulse buy.  In four years, it's almost as tall as I am. There are asshole bugs on that too, no matter how much mild soapy solution I spray on them.

My two little Japanese maples are doing great, and I'm so happy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
These purple cherry tomatoes aren't actually ripe yet...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Had a visitor up front though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

meat0918: These purple cherry tomatoes aren't actually ripe yet...

[Fark user image 425x425]

Had a visitor up front though.

[Fark user image 425x424]


Nice!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's that perplexing time between picking the early crops and planting for fall where there are always a few empty beds. I've got another round of beans on the go and I'll be planting a 4x4 square of basil to make pesto for the freezer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whatshisname: It's that perplexing time between picking the early crops and planting for fall where there are always a few empty beds. I've got another round of beans on the go and I'll be planting a 4x4 square of basil to make pesto for the freezer.

[Fark user image image 320x240]

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Beautiful!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just in time for baby bunny!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Got some peppers from my plants, but most produce is given to me by family and friends.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

meat0918: These purple cherry tomatoes aren't actually ripe yet...

[Fark user image 425x425]

Had a visitor up front though.

[Fark user image 425x424]


So pretty! I think I'd like to plant purple cone flowers next year.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
a month ago. Still a little early. Give itta nother month. Don't know what the pink is perzactly.  Willing to guess,
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
finally got the fence sorted

Fark user imageView Full Size


I posterised the pic cos why not
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Soap spray is doing well keeping the cabbage butterfly caterpillars in check on the sprouts and radishes. Some blossom end rot creeping in and more bone meal deployed. The heat changed some of the watering needs.

Now seems the time when bad things happen they do it quickly and you have to be more vigilant. Bugs/funguses/drought/wind&rain.

Those yellow swallowtails are great and I've seen (only) a few and no monarchs yet, but when the dreaded "parsley worms" show up you'll think twice about beauty and the beasts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

discgolfguru: I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.


Garlic.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

libranoelrose: discgolfguru: I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.

Garlic.


:/  bit dour isn't it though

--honey, shall we take our drinks on to porch, and sit and look at the g...
--nope
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lady J: libranoelrose: discgolfguru: I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.

Garlic.

:/  bit dour isn't it though

--honey, shall we take our drinks on to porch, and sit and look at the g...
--nope


Oh, ah, I didn't realize it was London Calling.

Here we can't have flowers during the fall because we could get a freeze at any moment after October starts.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

libranoelrose: Lady J: libranoelrose: discgolfguru: I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.

Garlic.

:/  bit dour isn't it though

--honey, shall we take our drinks on to porch, and sit and look at the g...
--nope

Oh, ah, I didn't realize it was London Calling.

Here we can't have flowers during the fall because we could get a freeze at any moment after October starts.


wat?  I don't think golfcartguru is a Londoner.  and I'm up to my eyebrows in plants.  ¿

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Backyard garden of my tiny house (lot I'm renting)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lady J: libranoelrose: Lady J: libranoelrose: discgolfguru: I have gardened nothing this year. I am very mad about it. May look at fall planting options for whatever.

Garlic.

:/  bit dour isn't it though

--honey, shall we take our drinks on to porch, and sit and look at the g...
--nope

Oh, ah, I didn't realize it was London Calling.

Here we can't have flowers during the fall because we could get a freeze at any moment after October starts.

wat?  I don't think golfcartguru is a Londoner.  and I'm up to my eyebrows in plants.  ¿

[Fark user image 220x151] [View Full Size image _x_]


I meant for the fall season, and missed who I was talking to!

I'm also half drunk and very stoned.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

libranoelrose: I'm also half drunk and very stoned.


I wondered as much
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: libranoelrose: I'm also half drunk and very stoned.

I wondered as much


How you been?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Video Killed The Radio Star
Youtube qGBohd0V2Mo
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We've been ravaged by Japanese beetles.  My wife found the advice that they like geraniums.  Then geraniums get them high, so they lay on the ground (giggling, I assume) and are ready for interested animals to eat and to pick up and kill.

So now we're beetle drug pushers, but the plants are recovering.

Also my four year old still asks each weekend if we can get more trees to plant.  He's been refusing to eat raspberries if he doesn't get to help pick them and has been closely monitoring the size of the watermelons.  Our two year old of course follows him around for all of this.  And they got mad the other day because I did some weeding without them.  I call that all a huge win.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's pretty trashed between the deer and the cutworms. I'm probably going to containers next year.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No pics but I planted too many tomatoes, peppers, zinnias, and sunflowers this year, enough for the rabbits to share, so much so that late last night I saw an adult rabbit in the sunflowers and shouted Hazel rah!

But I'll still shoot any ground hog that dare enter the property.
 
havocmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The heat and sun are rotting my green bell peppers before they even get to be baseball sized. Really pissing me off.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never shook the early blight on the tomatoes. Most of the flowers never pollonated. Be lucky to understand up with half a dozen from three plants. Not a great year.
 
dracos31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everything coming up gangbusters. Full beds of French and Pot Marigolds, my Sunflowers have about 8-10 flowers each on them.

Sweet melons are coming along nicely as well (first time ever trying them, may not grow well where I am but worth a try!)

Found a nice surprise out along my back fence - an Evening Primrose that came out of nowhere!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.