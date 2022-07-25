 Skip to content
(The Verge)   The latest in augmented reality augments reality with different reality, showing you how far you'd have walked along the scenic Appalachian Trail if you weren't just shuffling through your usual dystopian hellscape   (theverge.com) divider line
21
    Hiking, Appalachian Trail  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember reading science fiction stories like this when I was young
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just drive up to Springer, thanks.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the classic Appalachian Trail running from Maine to Georgia or the extended version that goes all the way to Argentina?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes. I leave reality with Mormons who avoid me because I look different and end up with hillbilly thieves.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the AT music soundtrack include banjoes and pigs squealing?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you realize that our species must be warned that plastic bags are not toys for tottlers, stories like this become quite splendid and flowery.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Boomhauer Scene
Youtube CW0V2RRL0ZI
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Bradbury
The Veldt
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I could walk, I used to imagine I was trekking from Los Angeles to safety and freedom in Canada. I kept track with the treadmill counter and Google Earth. No need for any fancy Apple apps.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: [video-images.vice.com image 850x477]


I resent that.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least the AT is maintained, with toilet facilities and lean-tous. When the sewer blew out in my intersection on Toronto's Danforth in 2020, the surreal sinkhole plague dystopia got really weird, really fast. "Welcome to Greektown" has never been so freaky. Like Insane Clown Posse meets the cast of Return of the Living Dead but everybody is quiet and polite.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stochastic Cow: Back when I could walk, I used to imagine I was trekking from Los Angeles to safety and freedom in Canada. I kept track with the treadmill counter and Google Earth. No need for any fancy Apple apps.


If you're an average Farker, the hard part is rigging a crane to get you out of your mom's basement. (Or Subby's mom, whichever applies).

From that point, you pay a local kid to tow you behind a lawn tractor. You'll get a Queen size mattress to the border in a week, tops.
 
Watubi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do you know if someone is a CrossFit Texan vegan that walked the Appalachian Trail?  Don't worry, they'll tell you
 
Gratch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm doing a similar idea right now, and am currently 103 miles into a virtual 150 mile run through The Shire.  It's kinda neat to see your little avatar professing through the map each day, with some quick movie scenes along the way.  You get a pretty cool medal at the end as well.

It's not hugely motivating (I was already running 5 times a week anyways), but it does give a little bit of an extra nudge.  Especially if I fall behind...helps to motivate a bit to catch up.

Nothing that couldn't be done with other apps, but I liked the theme of this one.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live near the katy trail. If I keep walking the same 10 blocks over and over after a while I will have done the whole thing!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Walk The Distance makes exercise fun for those who'd rather be hiking

The lie detector test determined that this was a lie

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

August11: When you realize that our species must be warned that plastic bags are not toys for tottlers, stories like this become quite splendid and flowery.


Yeah, the average American would not fare well if dropped on the AT--and it's more forgiving than the PCT and especially the CDT.

Stochastic Cow: Back when I could walk, I used to imagine I was trekking from Los Angeles to safety and freedom in Canada. I kept track with the treadmill counter and Google Earth. No need for any fancy Apple apps.


The problem with that approach is that you can't walk as the crow flies.

Bennie Crabtree: If you're an average Farker, the hard part is rigging a crane to get you out of your mom's basement. (Or Subby's mom, whichever applies).


Yup.  I watch crowds of people descend on the easily accessible bits of nature--but 90% of the pack thins out in the first mile or so and I suspect half of the ones that go further shouldn't really have done so.  At least most of the people who shouldn't have gone farther stick to the popular trails and are thus usually get help if they get in trouble.  The ones that wander off the trail or go when they shouldn't have, though...  (Think of that family in California last year.  And this year they had to rescue someone who didn't believe the cause of death and just about found out the hard way that it was accurate.)
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like the app that measures your distance in terms of Walking to Mordor.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no idea how this works, but I assume there are no bears.
 
