(KING 5 News)   Seattle prepares for hell on earth this week, with temperatures expected to hit the 90s in the day, 60s at night for "four, possibly five days"   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Washington, days of high temperatures, western Washington, heat wave, Excessive Heat Warning, Columbia River, Mother Nature, National Weather Service  
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I should really capitalize and sell my extra air conditioner
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 90 in my living room right now and it's not that unusual in the summertime

/You'll get over it
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point:

Counterpoint:

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice and cool here on the coast.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The good:  likely won't be humid.
The bad:  the lack of A/C.  We always kept windows open in the summer.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not the 110+ we had last year.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I moved to Mukilteo in 1993 and bought a brand new Buchan home, I asked why there was no AC?  They laughed at me.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Considering it was 108 just 13 months ago I don't think they'll be at all shocked by low 90s.

/So glad it's cooled off this week, only Sunday was in the mid 90s
//Even going to get to use my summer sleeping bag tonight
///60 isn't cold, but it's cold enough coming off of 95 that my body will want more than 2 sheets
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.


The one-upping where I live is WAY uppier than the one-upping where you live. Oneier too. Much oneier.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder how ripe the Old Town section of Bellingham is gonna get.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My heat pump efficiently keeps it pleasant inside for a very reasonable cost despite the temperature outside.

/ Rarely turn it on. But mid to high 80's, sure I'll use it a bit
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.

The one-upping where I live is WAY uppier than the one-upping where you live. Oneier too. Much oneier.


I like to play that game with my cock when it's 42 degrees and drizzle
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's 9:37. it's 80 degrees. I'm in the US south. I still haven't used my AC yet this year. Slava high ceilings!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would love if it got down to 60 at night.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I finally put my AC unit in the window yesterday. Haven't really run it yet, but it's supposed to be over 100° tomorrow, so it'll definitely get turned on. For now, I survive with a fan, and my wallet thanks me.

Last year I had to put my AC unit in during the month of June, so I'm not about to complain.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's 90 in my living room right now and it's not that unusual in the summertime

/You'll get over it


Are you in Seattle or that area?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's f'n 90 by 830 here. Fark off.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x426]


this is fine.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But Not on the coast... I'm 9 blocks from the ocean and it's 65° ( at 6:45pm ). It might get to 75° in the next couple of days.

/ Sorry, Inlanders
// Come spend money, but be outta town by sundown
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Seattle, have heat pump..  90 is just fine.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: It's f'n 90 by 830 here. Fark off.


I was in Westlake a month ago. The temperature hasn't moved one bit. Every single day a high of 100-103. For a month and a half. That is scary to me
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh.  I live a short distance from Seattle, and this is no big deal.

I finally bought an AC unit last summer, but I probably won't hook it up this week.  Overnight lows will be around 65, so the box fan next to my bedroom window will be fine.

/Glad I am on the second floor instead of the third floor.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's 90 in my living room right now and it's not that unusual in the summertime

/You'll get over it


do you not understand that people in different geographic locales become acclimatized to different climates?
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is whidbey going commando?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Azz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.

The one-upping where I live is WAY uppier than the one-upping where you live. Oneier too. Much oneier.

I like to play that game with my cock when it's 42 degrees and drizzle


I don't get it-- is this like the joke "it was negative 40"v-- "was that Fahrenheit or Celcius?".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: It's f'n 90 by 830 here. Fark off.


Back when the Seattle hit 107 last year, a friend who lives in Texas was mocking us on Facebook....until I told him that most people here do not have AC...then he understood.

Amusingly, when the "heat dome" was here...I was in Corona, CA visiting a friend....and it was cooler down there.  Maybe 100 at the most.

But like I said earlier....our near term forecast is nothing to stress about.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Emmett Watson, have pity on me and send Ivar Haglund to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meh.  I live a short distance from Seattle, and this is no big deal.

I finally bought an AC unit last summer, but I probably won't hook it up this week.  Overnight lows will be around 65, so the box fan next to my bedroom window will be fine.

/Glad I am on the second floor instead of the third floor.


farking eastsiders...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

replacementcool: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's 90 in my living room right now and it's not that unusual in the summertime

/You'll get over it

do you not understand that people in different geographic locales become acclimatized to different climates?


December 2004:

I am visiting my Grandmother in Florida for Christmas, and when I walked into a cigar shop/lounge, they guy behind the counter said "You're from out of town."

"Yes, how did you know?"  I said.

"You're wearing shorts," he replied.

It was in the low 70s and rainy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Meh.  I live a short distance from Seattle, and this is no big deal.

I finally bought an AC unit last summer, but I probably won't hook it up this week.  Overnight lows will be around 65, so the box fan next to my bedroom window will be fine.

/Glad I am on the second floor instead of the third floor.

farking eastsiders...


I grew up on the Eastside, but I have lived in Lynnwood since 2004.

Where did I go wrong?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Meh.  I live a short distance from Seattle, and this is no big deal.

I finally bought an AC unit last summer, but I probably won't hook it up this week.  Overnight lows will be around 65, so the box fan next to my bedroom window will be fine.

/Glad I am on the second floor instead of the third floor.

farking eastsiders...

I grew up on the Eastside, but I have lived in Lynnwood since 2004.

Where did I go wrong?


Gradually, I bet. Woodinville rents are a bit too much, so you get a place in Bothell. Then Bothell gets overbuilt and so you look to Kenmore. Kenmore's not really your speed, so you move to Northgate. The mall closes, so you move north to Lynnwood.

Ha ha. Now you're stuck in Lynnwood!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah...not worried.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Azz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.

The one-upping where I live is WAY uppier than the one-upping where you live. Oneier too. Much oneier.

I like to play that game with my cock when it's 42 degrees and drizzle

I don't get it-- is this like the joke "it was negative 40"v-- "was that Fahrenheit or Celcius?".


I don't either, probably because I started drinqing as soon as the clock read 5
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: Meh.  I live a short distance from Seattle, and this is no big deal.

I finally bought an AC unit last summer, but I probably won't hook it up this week.  Overnight lows will be around 65, so the box fan next to my bedroom window will be fine.

/Glad I am on the second floor instead of the third floor.

farking eastsiders...

I grew up on the Eastside, but I have lived in Lynnwood since 2004.

Where did I go wrong?

Gradually, I bet. Woodinville rents are a bit too much, so you get a place in Bothell. Then Bothell gets overbuilt and so you look to Kenmore. Kenmore's not really your speed, so you move to Northgate. The mall closes, so you move north to Lynnwood.

Ha ha. Now you're stuck in Lynnwood!


Heh.

/Bought my condo in 2005.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I take umbrage at the dismissive attitude the submission seems to take towards our plight here. When things get higher than 72 degrees, we face serious problems here in Seattle. Imagine you had to wait in line for a latte in that kind of heat! It's insane.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in Boise at the end of the week. Supposed to be about 104F there Friday. Woof.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Azz: Sleeper_agent: Azz: The Dog Ate My Homework: Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.

The one-upping where I live is WAY uppier than the one-upping where you live. Oneier too. Much oneier.

I like to play that game with my cock when it's 42 degrees and drizzle

I don't get it-- is this like the joke "it was negative 40"v-- "was that Fahrenheit or Celcius?".

I don't either, probably because I started drinqing as soon as the clock read 5


Oh-- I totally get it now. gave you a humor sticker.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, sweltering.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm recently back here after years of adaptation to the 60 degree Arctic Summers, so 90 is farking hot as hell. I might die.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
True Seattlites (those of us originaly from the PNW) don't really like temps over 75F. At least not for very long.

/84 outside right now.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the people of Seattle being soft, but that can be advantageous.  Microsoft moved to Seattle and Boeig stays there simply because of the soft population who let the corporations do whatever they like
 
Iczer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yaaay. Another "lulz Seattle thinks X is hot!!" submission... I wholeheartedly look forward to still more "lulz Seattle is wet!!!!" headlines in a couple months.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: It's not the 110+ we had last year.


It's going to last longer, which is going to have a cumulative effect on people without A/C, meaning most people in the PNW.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Say what you will about the people of Seattle being soft, but that can be advantageous.  Microsoft moved to Seattle and Boeig stays there simply because of the soft population who let the corporations do whatever they like


Boeing also sodomizes South Carolinians!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Iczer: Yaaay. Another "lulz Seattle thinks X is hot!!" submission... I wholeheartedly look forward to still more "lulz Seattle is wet!!!!" headlines in a couple months.


We had a shiatty spring with too much rain, so I absolutely happy right now.

The longer I can keep the top off my Jeep the better.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Say what you will about the people of Seattle being soft, but that can be advantageous.  Microsoft moved to Seattle and Boeig stays there simply because of the soft population who let the corporations do whatever they like


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Only like 40% of homes here have AC which is the lowest of any metro area in the country. Why? Because they haven't been needed until recently. Wonder what's going on?

Also, we get it, we can't be hot in the 90s because its in the 100s where you are.

Weather one-upping is some of the dumbest one-upping.


I'm honestly shocked the number is that high... It must include portable air conditioners or something
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.