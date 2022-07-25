 Skip to content
(AP News)   Remember when everyone was expecting Russia to not turn the gas back on after maintenance? Well they turned it on, waited a week, and turned the knob down to 20% of capacity   (apnews.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is how you get invaded, guys
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They cannot stop pumping because they lack the ability to start back up again without outside help
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, Russia acted like bastards? That's so unlike them.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They cannot stop pumping because they lack the ability to start back up again without outside help


They probably just need an injection and maybe some expert fluffing and that will solve their pushing rope problem
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the rumpy pumpy.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't remember relying on Russia to do anything but fark everything up. Oh look, Russia farked things up more
 
Kuta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was not unexpected.

This was always going to happen.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you can't count on russia to do the right thing, who can you count on?
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
who run barter town
Youtube Hgq4w4dqKsU
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's simple  The crazy comes from Texas, Saudi, and Russia.  Oil/gas controls everything through a willing infrastructure of politicians, media, and firms coming up with distractions.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, they're selling it to people who locked them out of the international markets, froze their assets, and are shoveling massive piles of weaponry to people they're currently at war with. Not surprised it ain't exactly flowing smoothly. Winter's gonna be fun if Putin's still alive and they're still at war with Ukraine.

It's pretty weird to be buying gas from them in the first place. But Europe screwed the pooch on that many years ago, letting themselves stay dependent on Russian petrochemicals. So they're kinda stuck with it for now.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia should be considered a international Pariah and State sponsor of international terrorism.

No deal, no concessions, until they first show they have given up something first.  and any country that deals with them will be considered an accomplice
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you can't count on russia to do the right thing, who can you count on?


I for one am simultaneously shocked AND dismayed!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I expected Russia to pump as much as possible at higher prices to bolster an economy that myst be circling the toilet even worse than ours is just now.

I suspect that the poorest rural agrarian Russians are not much effected because they are already off the grid and on their own but most if not all of Russias urban middle class (such as it is) who are not out soldiering must be feeling the pinch in a bad way by now
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The German government said it rejected the notion that technical reasons would lead to further gas reductions.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin is playing a perfidious game,"

Aren't you supposed to be like idk NOT be buying gas from them?????
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
General Patton wanted to take out the ruskies in ww2 was he right?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't this exactly what Europe wanted? To be free of carbon energy? Russia is doing their hardest work for them.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This whole garbage was part of the day 1 planning/conception of these pipelines.

Stop being gullible, world, thanks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you can't count on russia to do the right thing, who can you count on?


With enemies like this, who needs friends?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can Europe just send an RC car with a grenade strapped to the top up the pipe and blow up Russia.

asking for a friend
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We're about to find out who needs who more.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fetch my pearls and fainting couch
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is unfortunately the downside of the commodities and critical raw materials that the world needs to make itself run are all (or at least the largest deposits of) located in countries that generally don't like the west, the rest of the east, and pretty much anyone who doesn't lick their boots on the regular.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is Europe letting Russia call the shots?

Russia's money is WORTHLESS. Are you Euros afraid of getting nuked? Forget about it. Russia would have nobody to sell oil to, because America sure as shiat isn't going to buy it.

Europe, I know it's been a while. But we need a bit of the old Europe to come back. Germany, I'm looking at you especially. I know you're on this whole "I'm sorry. I don't do that anymore." shiat in regard to invading people. Being a two-time World War loser. But you need to get your head out of your ass. France, you too. Italy, you once strung up your fascist dictator and his wife IN PUBLIC. We need the ballsy Europe to reappear, because this dainty little "Oh, deary me, master Putin is upset and he mustn't be upset!" version of Europe is a load of crap. It amazes me that a place, no scratch that, a continent that was once dominated by evil, and not even that long ago, is allowing this shiat to happen again right in their back yard.

You motherfarkers said "Never again". But what you apparently meant was "Never again, except if we get really really comfortable, and can't be bothered to do a farking thing to help anybody. Ever."

You self-interested farks. It's high time you realize that if you don't give a shiat about what's happening to your neighbors, you're going to run out of places to hide, and people to give a fark when it happens to you too.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was always bound to happen. They've had since 2014 to be ready for it. But germany keeps farking around with both sides.
 
