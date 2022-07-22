 Skip to content
(Journal News)   Well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions: Closing nuclear power plants edition   (lohud.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Except whenever anyone increases fossil fuel usage, it's consequences for all of us.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty much same story. Nuke plants often have to close for safety issues, making them very undependable for realiable power supplies. You close a coal or hydro plants for safety issues...you can reopen it.
You close a Nuke plant for safety issues...it be months to get a pass...or sometimes just wrap it up and burry it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Who could have possibly seen this coming?" asked the man with no foresight.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We will eventually reach a point of runaway temperature increase, and it will be too late to fix it. Many will die, the survivors will create a new world of peace and posterity. Then they will get stupid again and repeat the process.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nuclear power is great, but Indian Point was pretty old and terrible. New nuclear plants with better newer tech, located a little farther from major population centers, maybe not located on fault lines.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was expecting an article about the Germans farking themselves over by preferring Russian natural gas to nuclear power plants.  Try harder, Subby.
 
Gunboat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: Pretty much same story. Nuke plants often have to close for safety issues, making them very undependable for realiable power supplies. You close a coal or hydro plants for safety issues...you can reopen it.
You close a Nuke plant for safety issues...it be months to get a pass...or sometimes just wrap it up and burry it.


Mmmmm, no, that's not how it works.  ~100 reactors supply 20% of the country's electricity. Reactors are proven to be highly, highly reliable.

Department of Energy study concludes nuclear power is the most reliable power generation, and second place is not even close.
 
