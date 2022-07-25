 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   This is what you get if nobody brings a gun to a knife fight   (yahoo.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Family, family members, Sibling, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Parent, family member, family disturbance, downtown Houston  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 7:04 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🤣💀🤷‍♂
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure at least one person had it coming
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's good to know.  Thanks subby!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One guy had a gun. He was the first to be disarmed.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A mother, father, brother and sister - were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said.

You know what they say: The family that stabs together goes to the hospital together.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The family that stabs together, well, stabs together.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ever read an article that reminds of you what it was like growing up?
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why everyone should have a gun. If every person in the story had a gun, these stabbings wouldn't have happened.

/There would have been 4 shootings
//And all 4 could have been dead
///Wait, what was my point?
////4 slashies for 4 slashings
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LingeringLurker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The family that slays together stays together!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm so confused. Someone disarmed the guy who had the gun but then no one used it when the knives came out? Those are some very reserved Texans.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.