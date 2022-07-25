 Skip to content
(Charlotte Observer)   Charlotte, NC, smells like farts. Again   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't that make it an unnatural gas smell?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A friend of mine grew up downwind of a cattle ranch and milking facility. When she moved up here, she said that she sometimes missed smelling the dairy air.

I had some good times with that girl.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O Captain! Mercaptan!
by Walt Whitman
O Captain! mercaptan! our fearful trip is done,
The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won,
The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,
While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;
                        But O heart! heart! heart!
                           O the bleeding drops of red,
                              Where on the deck mercaptan lies,
                                 Fallen cold and dead.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A friend of mine grew up downwind of a cattle ranch and milking facility. When she moved up here, she said that she sometimes missed smelling the dairy air.

I had some good times with that girl.


You Dutch ovened her, didn't you.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A friend of mine grew up downwind of a cattle ranch and milking facility. When she moved up here, she said that she sometimes missed smelling the dairy air.

I had some good times with that girl.


Or derriere.
 
skilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm currently served by Piedmont Natural Gas and while not in Charlotte I've noticed very strong mercaptan odors appear out of nowhere. I wasn't sure if it was just ceiling skunk watching me masturbate or a gas leak but I shut it down anyways
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Who farted, y'all?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skilly: [Fark user image image 114x156]


*shakes tiny fist*
/also, I fart in your general direction.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the city of Charlotte smells like the entire state of Ohio?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm currently served by Piedmont Natural Gas and while not in Charlotte I've noticed very strong mercaptan odors appear out of nowhere. I wasn't sure if it was just ceiling skunk watching me masturbate or a gas leak but I shut it down anyways
[upload.wikimedia.org image 150x130]


Beta mercaptoethanol was about the stinkiest stuff I've ever worked with. But at least it doesn't burn, like acid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: We Ate the Necco Wafers: A friend of mine grew up downwind of a cattle ranch and milking facility. When she moved up here, she said that she sometimes missed smelling the dairy air.

I had some good times with that girl.

Or derriere.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could have been cadaverine.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are you sure it's not the smell of what western NC people pretend is BBQ?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Always has.
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [i.imgur.com image 183x250]
Who farted, y'all?


skilly: [Fark user image 114x156]


I thought today would be my day to use this meme.....and you stole that opportunity from me.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The real victims here would be the thousands of NC dogs who were needlessly blamed across the region.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
meh, I used to have to spend my holidays as a child in Rotorua, a city built on highly geothermally active ground, so the whole city smells like hydrogen sulfide all the time.
 
