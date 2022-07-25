 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Pennsylvania man heads to the Far Side after all   (abc7.com) divider line
45
    More: Followup, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, pet snake, Allentown, Pennsylvania, coroner's office, Elliot Senseman, Snake, 18-foot snake  
•       •       •

1292 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)



45 Comments     (+0 »)
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, that is not how erotic asphyxiation is supposed to be done. First off safe words don't work you have to give the snake a gesture or signal.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes don't love you no matter how many tattoos you have.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood that reference

Snakes as pets are weird to me. Don't care how you justify it. Get a dog or cat instead, gothy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a puppy recently. I am pretty sure it won't kill me. At least not on purpose. It might get underfoot, causing me to fall and hit my head, and that might kill me.

At that point, he'll just lick my face and bite my feet. Vicious bastard.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pain in the neck
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least he avoided sheer embarrassment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise the officers. They did what they had to do. It was a safe shoot.

True heroes indeed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never own a pet you couldn't take in a fight if you know, it came down to it...

And it always does.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image image 425x469]

[Fark user image image 425x151]

Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.


Cop measurements.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image 425x469]

[Fark user image 425x151]

Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.


Murder Noodles was the name of my rotisserie Raven & Pho restaurant.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Never own a pet you couldn't take in a fight if you know, it came down to it...

And it always does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I understood that reference

Snakes as pets are weird to me. Don't care how you justify it. Get a dog or cat instead, gothy.


I agree, snakes should never be caged, their only mode of transportation demands forward momentum, so cruel to keep them moving in circles
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is my eighteen foot boa constrictor, it is perfectly friendly.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, 27 is too young to die no matter how farking stupid you are. I think we can all agree this guy was pretty farking stupid.

Nickischer said the snake did not die right away.
"It wasn't like it just died. It started to slither away, luckily away from the officers, away from the direction that they were trying to pull this gentleman." Nickischer said. "They realized it was a matter of life and death with seconds to make that decision. Praise the officers. They did what they had to do. It was a safe shoot."

I am not proud of this, but eons ago I shot a snake in the head because it was wrapped around an outdoor cat I was fond of, and I felt the snake, cat, and I weren't on negotiating terms. The same thing happened. It was a .22 pellet gun, gas powered, not pump action, so it had enough power behind it to kill a snake. If I had shot a human kid that close to the head with the same gun they would have dropped. The snake didn't. It let go of the cat, but then slithered off into the brush.

I'm sure it died, there wasn't enough left of its head for survival, but snakes do not expire with a headshot like you think they will, so be wary.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Snakes don't love you no matter how many tattoos you have.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dude!  You are so wrong!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An animal that wants to see you dead is not a pet.

Unless it's a cat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An animal that wants to see you dead is not a pet.

Unless it's a cat.


Lulz.

My cat doesn't want to see me dead.

/I am his only slave.
 
Chevello
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It just doesn't make any Sense,man
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This is my eighteen foot boa constrictor, it is perfectly friendly.


If you got him to that length and age you must have kept him fed and occupied, unfortunately you are an outlier among reptile keepers, we need more like you
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Look, 27 is too young to die no matter how farking stupid you are. I think we can all agree this guy was pretty farking stupid.


Nah. The 27 Club is a pretty good one to join....
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-lists/the-27-club-a-brief-history-17853/
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image image 425x469]

[Fark user image image 425x151]

Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.


Rough estimates or OK here.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ARE
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't realize they were still together
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was an animal handler at the zoo I took out a ball python one time and it decided to curl around my arm for warmth. OK, no biggie. When it came time to put him back it took two other people to help me get him of my arm. And this is just a 3-4 foot ball python. Couldn't image holding an 18 foot snake by myself.

For the reticulated python's yearly physical the rule was 1 keeper for every 2 feet. She was about 18 feet long.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An animal that wants to see you dead is not a pet.

Unless it's a cat.

Lulz.

My cat doesn't want to see me dead.

/I am his only slave.


You are so wrong about that. Your cat doesn't care if you live or die, it only cares if someone keeps feeding it. It would eat your rotting bloated corpse if it was hungry.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: El_Dan: This is my eighteen foot boa constrictor, it is perfectly friendly.

If you got him to that length and age you must have kept him fed and occupied, unfortunately you are an outlier among reptile keepers, we need more like you


I feed him entirely organic tempeh, he's actually pretty friendly around children even. Often even expresses his fondness by hugging them around the neck.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image 425x469]

[Fark user image 425x151]

Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.


I thought the term was danger noodle, or alternately, nope rope.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wax_on: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An animal that wants to see you dead is not a pet.

Unless it's a cat.

Lulz.

My cat doesn't want to see me dead.

/I am his only slave.

You are so wrong about that. Your cat doesn't care if you live or die, it only cares if someone keeps feeding it. It would eat your rotting bloated corpse if it was hungry.


Yes but a cat wouldn't actively kill a perfectly serviceable manservant.
 
ThePea
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: When I was an animal handler at the zoo I took out a ball python one time and it decided to curl around my arm for warmth. OK, no biggie. When it came time to put him back it took two other people to help me get him of my arm. And this is just a 3-4 foot ball python. Couldn't image holding an 18 foot snake by myself.

For the reticulated python's yearly physical the rule was 1 keeper for every 2 feet. She was about 18 feet long.


Almost like deadly animals shouldn't be put on display solely for the profitable amusement of people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never want to have a snake as a pet. Not my cup of tea.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image 425x469]

[Fark user image 425x151]

Dear lord. Either there's been a case of mistaken snake identity, or there are two murder noodles in play here.

I thought the term was danger noodle, or alternately, nope rope.


Yeah. I've heard both of those, as well. Still, this seems like a bit escalation from just being a danger noodle. Once a danger noodle graduates from simply being menacing to straight-up homicide, I feel the name murder noodle fits nicely.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no way anyone could have seen this coming.  No way at all.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: There's no way anyone could have seen this coming.  No way at all.


I won't laugh or celebrate this man's death.


Now, when one of the fundy "snake preachers" gets bitten by a rattlesnake and dies?  I laugh my ass off every damned time.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Snakes are nasty-ass. I worked at a reptile-centric pet store back in the 90s and had cage-cleaning duty 'cuz I was 19 and it was my second job ever after we moved to a new town (sucker!).

The smell, man, the farking smell of rotted poop-mice (or rats, depending on the snake size and food preferences).

-shudder-

Lucky I didn't get a raging case of salmonella.

/Jeeze, now I need to drink more vodka to kill my nose-memory.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Praise the officers. They did what they had to do. It was a safe shoot.

True heroes indeed.



Yeah, that jumped out to me, too. I don't generally praise people for doing what they have to do. Because, you know, they have to do it.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: wax_on: The_Sponge: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An animal that wants to see you dead is not a pet.

Unless it's a cat.

Lulz.

My cat doesn't want to see me dead.

/I am his only slave.

You are so wrong about that. Your cat doesn't care if you live or die, it only cares if someone keeps feeding it. It would eat your rotting bloated corpse if it was hungry.

Yes but a cat wouldn't actively kill a perfectly serviceable manservant.


Hecubus or Guillermo?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My freshman roommate in college had some constrictor-type snake. Can't remember exactly what it was (it was 25 years ago). Never really bothered me. Even watched it during Christmas break.
Then he bought a tarantula as a pet. I told him he better duct tape that lid down because if it gets out, I'm burning the dorm down.  He was a weird goth freak (my roommate, not the spider). Nice guy though.  On the weekends, we would get drunk and watch those Batman-Superman cartoons. Good times.
/csb
 
