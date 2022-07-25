 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ghislaine Maxwell moved to minimum security prison. This will end well   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: News  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2022 at 4:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTAF? Is she about to hang herself 6 times?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: WTAF? Is she about to hang herself 6 times?


Either that or her prison guards are going to be quoted soon as shocked and startled that she just walked out the front door and nobody noticed.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: ImpendingCynic: WTAF? Is she about to hang herself 6 times?

Either that or her prison guards are going to be quoted soon as shocked and startled that she just walked out the front door and nobody noticed.


Or, "We warned here there were alligators in that swamp next door.  Next thing we heard is screaming for a short bit."
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some msus allow inmates to leave briefly. the one in my town regularly ordered pizza from the place i worked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The panic room at Mar a Lago doubles as a federal penitentiary? That could come in handy if the DoJ ever gets out of molasses-mode over the big fish of the J6 insurrection.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Epstein had all the good stuff, from what I hear.  It all got collected by a series of law firms, who are keeping it under wraps as long as the annual fees are being paid.  I doubt she has anything worth keeping a secret.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whelp I hope that someone got testimony off of her about whoever's about to kill her.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where Hill-dog at?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maxwell didn't kill herself
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Maxwell didn't kill herself


Epstein killed Maxwell!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's fine. There will be plenty of hos from her stable to watch her back.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
<suddenly imagines an entire prison hanging>

Warden: "Damndest thing..."
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do women pedos get their asses kicked in prison like the men do?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next up in the memeverse - Epstein Maxwelled himself!
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TFG still wishes her well
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.