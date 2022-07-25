 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In New York today, a pedestrian safety feature protected pedestrians. Somehow this means that luck was involved   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's lucky if the driver was also unharmed after running in to a rigid barricade.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Irregardless, it's good no one was injured.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess it's lucky if the driver was also unharmed after running in to a rigid barricade.


Looks like one side is inclined, so it ramped up on it. I was trying to figure that out for a second. Then I said, 'Is that a Ford Escape?' Because it doesn't look like the cab is too badly damaged... and I drive an Escape... so I am getting plans in me head.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Irregardless, it's good no one was injured.


For all intensive purposes, it worked.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fsbilly: SpectroBoy: I guess it's lucky if the driver was also unharmed after running in to a rigid barricade.

Looks like one side is inclined, so it ramped up on it. I was trying to figure that out for a second. Then I said, 'Is that a Ford Escape?' Because it doesn't look like the cab is too badly damaged... and I drive an Escape... so I am getting plans in me head.


I think it's a RAV4. An Escape would probably not be in one piece.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God was looking out for someone today.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fsbilly: SpectroBoy: I guess it's lucky if the driver was also unharmed after running in to a rigid barricade.

Looks like one side is inclined, so it ramped up on it. I was trying to figure that out for a second. Then I said, 'Is that a Ford Escape?' Because it doesn't look like the cab is too badly damaged... and I drive an Escape... so I am getting plans in me head.


There's a crystal clear Toyota logo on the back.
 
