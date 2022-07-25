 Skip to content
(India TV News)   Multiple people in Canada killed, as gunman was intentionally targeting the homeless   (indiatvnews.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sore-ee that our lunacy is spreading north, eh.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Sore-ee that our lunacy is spreading north, eh.


There are sick farks in every country around the world.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thoreny: fatassbastard: Sore-ee that our lunacy is spreading north, eh.

There are sick farks in every country around the world.


I blame Joe Rogan https://www.fark.com/comments/12472258/Joe-Rogan-tests-Schrdingers-Douchebag-theory-by-apologizing-after-suggesting-a-guest-on-his-show-should-just-go-shoot-homeless-people-in-LA#new
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This only happened because the homeless often can't legally have firearms.  That's sad.
 
rattart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So much for all those restrictive Canadian gun rules, eh?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

heymonkees: Thoreny: fatassbastard: Sore-ee that our lunacy is spreading north, eh.

There are sick farks in every country around the world.

I blame Joe Rogan https://www.fark.com/comments/12472258/Joe-Rogan-tests-Schrdingers-Douchebag-theory-by-apologizing-after-suggesting-a-guest-on-his-show-should-just-go-shoot-homeless-people-in-LA#new


Jfc. You can't blame people for obey stupid people.  Otherwise how do we not lock up religious people?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*bang*

Sorry!

*Bang*

Sorry!
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Headline needs an edit
 
TomDooley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Takes a "real" tough guy to blame on their problems on those with the least amount of power.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: Headline needs an edit


The grammar is awkward, I assume they used google translate to translate it from Canadian to American.
 
harrywonkas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bang, sorry friend, bang sorry guy, bang nice hair cut
 
majestic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here come the gun-nuts showing that gun control doesn't work, at all. Three-toed sloth thing and her inbred cohort will be all over this ASAP.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you don't want homeless people hanging around......maybe work to get them homed?
 
petec
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Police issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m"

/yup, that helped
//officer lou
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Love getting my Canadian news on a news site covering primarily India and while also learning about PM Modi's latest slam on the opposition.

Does this mean Canadians are too embarrassed to put the news out on a more local site?
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please Stop Me
Youtube RJ257XIPLgc
 
adamatari
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

heymonkees: Thoreny: fatassbastard: Sore-ee that our lunacy is spreading north, eh.

There are sick farks in every country around the world.

I blame Joe Rogan https://www.fark.com/comments/12472258/Joe-Rogan-tests-Schrdingers-Douchebag-theory-by-apologizing-after-suggesting-a-guest-on-his-show-should-just-go-shoot-homeless-people-in-LA#new


Joe Rogan is just a friendly, "open minded" gateway into right wing lunacy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm interested in seeing the reaction to this violence compared to the US.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm interested in seeing the reaction to this violence compared to the US.


🧀 curds for everyone
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet
 
petec
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you don't want homeless people hanging around......maybe work to get them homed?


too much work when you can just shoot 'em

/s
//you would think that little /s wasn't necessary
///but here we are
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the tarriff on US exports to Canada? We may be in for a big payday here
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The really weird thing about Canada's homeless population is that we closed *our* institutions because employees in *American* institutions couldn't keep from farking the institutionalized.

It's not as if we have proof that institutionalization doesn't work. It's just that we have proof that some people want to do bad shiat.

Anyway, I'm pretty sure that shooting people is wrong. No matter who they are.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you don't want homeless people hanging around......maybe work to get them homed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet


Once again, this isn't mental illness.
 
petec
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

starsrift: The really weird thing about Canada's homeless population is that we closed *our* institutions because employees in *American* institutions couldn't keep from farking the institutionalized.

It's not as if we have proof that institutionalization doesn't work. It's just that we have proof that some people want to do bad shiat.

Anyway, I'm pretty sure that shooting people is wrong. No matter who they are.


have you conflated homelessness with being mentally ill?

i don't think either country ever had institutions for the homeless

yes, many times they cross paths, but there are sane homeless people just as there are nut jobs that have a home
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looking at the timeframe and locations, it seems like he was targetting specific people rather than just any homeless people.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet


Yeah fascism works every time !

Suppressing opposition has always ended well. Good thinking there comrade
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rattart: So much for all those restrictive Canadian gun rules, eh?


I was wondering what their laws are like compared to the United States.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOLZ

Meanwhile, Pee-Air is sitting comfortably in his parlor, wearing his fez and smoking jacket.

I'll bet he outlaws hammers next.... Or butter knives.  Maybe sporks.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
has anybody pointed out that this is how republicans would like to solve the problem of homelessness?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you don't want homeless people hanging around......maybe work to get them homed?


In a way, he did that.

/aisle
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are we getting this from India?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: iheartscotch: If you don't want homeless people hanging around......maybe work to get them homed?

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Were corporations given $500 billion in cash? Or is it tax deference? There is a huge difference so please break it down for us.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Randomly shooting the homeless? This guy's priorities are all messed up.
 
melfunction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Why are we getting this from India?


No paywall.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: has anybody pointed out that this is how republicans would like to solve the problem of homelessness?


Well, if Democrats didn't put them there it wouldn't be a problem. Please try to keep up
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet


I just learned that in my State, the city of Detroit is known for having tons of Trumpers.  And after electing Kwame twice, we know They are mentally ill.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When reached for response, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg replied: "Oh my god, we could just let people hunt them? Why didn't I think of that?!"
 
neapoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This happened in my hometown. My uncle was within earshot of this shiat. Goddamnit.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

petec: starsrift: The really weird thing about Canada's homeless population is that we closed *our* institutions because employees in *American* institutions couldn't keep from farking the institutionalized.

It's not as if we have proof that institutionalization doesn't work. It's just that we have proof that some people want to do bad shiat.

Anyway, I'm pretty sure that shooting people is wrong. No matter who they are.

have you conflated homelessness with being mentally ill?

i don't think either country ever had institutions for the homeless

yes, many times they cross paths, but there are sane homeless people just as there are nut jobs that have a home


Most homeless are going to have addiction and/or mental illnesses. The amount that have just fallen on hard times and need a hand up is alarmingly small otherwise we would have ended homelessness a long time ago. Sticking people in homes by itself is not enough, and you have to realize that there are also a lot of folks that just cannot be rehabilitated or saved.

There are homeless outreach workers under the overpass near my work almost weekly. Advocacy groups are paying to put the homeless up in motels near us. Many of the folks either won't or cannot stay in the shelter provided. It is a nightmare for the property and just ends up being a giant drug den. Open prostitution and rampant violence among the homeless is quite common.

Virtually every single day I witness homeless fighting over street corners. Invariably, they get into the road and either block traffic, cause accidents, or get hit by cars. My eye witness total is up to 5 incidents, 1 of which I am pretty sure was fatal. There are a ton of resources and people trying to help so it isn't lack of trying that the problem persists. Most of the people there are just gone and cannot function in society at all.
 
petec
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

replacementcool: has anybody pointed out that this is how republicans would like to solve the problem of homelessness?


I did, kinda, upthread, with a /s for sarcasm
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Less than 8 miles from the US Boarder
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KCinPA: replacementcool: has anybody pointed out that this is how republicans would like to solve the problem of homelessness?

Well, if Democrats didn't put them there it wouldn't be a problem. Please try to keep up


Your desperation is palpable. Maybe fark off if all you can do is try to defend the irrational hatred of the homeless because you think it reflects badly on your side.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Love getting my Canadian news on a news site covering primarily India and while also learning about PM Modi's latest slam on the opposition.

Does this mean Canadians are too embarrassed to put the news out on a more local site?


hoodiowithtudio: Why are we getting this from India?


melfunction: hoodiowithtudio: Why are we getting this from India?

No paywall.


Imagine if Fark actually greenlit good links...like, for instance, the 100% free website of the country's national broadcaster.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/langley-shootings-emergency-alert-1.6530983
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eh, not thrilled with some of the jokes in this thread. Our Canadian friends are likely taking this hard.

/I know, I know... "Welcome to Fark"
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nana's Vibrator: The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet

Once again, this isn't mental illness.


It's funny how someone's solution to homeless people being murdered is eugenics.

/It's actually not funny at all
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reset the calendar!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Gordon Bennett: Nana's Vibrator: The formula, as almost always:

Conservative
Access to weapons
Mental illness With a Faulty justification to murder people

/Eliminate these 3 things from our planet

Once again, this isn't mental illness.

It's funny how someone's solution to homeless people being murdered is eugenics.

/It's actually not funny at all


When has being a far right shiatheel ever been a genetic quality?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This only happened because the homeless often can't legally have firearms.  That's sad.


Arming the homeless would be a wonderful way to get politicians to fix the housing crisis.
 
